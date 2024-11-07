Rising Number Of Drug Users: A Key Driver Transforming The Narcotics Scanner Market 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Narcotics Scanner Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Narcotics Scanner Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

The narcotics scanner market is witnessing strong growth, expected to rise from $6.91 billion in 2023 to $7.54 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 9.1%. Growth is driven by trends in illicit drug production, demand for non-intrusive inspections, R&D investments, security threats at borders and ports, and increased drug trafficking.

Global Narcotics Scanner Market Size Forecast and Annual Growth Rate Predictions

The market is projected to grow significantly, expected to reach $10.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.9%. This growth is supported by investments in public safety, the rise in illicit drug production, market expansion strategies, and stricter border security measures. Major trends include the global increase in drug trafficking, compliance with regulatory requirements, and advancements in non-intrusive inspection technologies.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Narcotics Scanner Market?

The rising number of drug users is significantly contributing to the growth of the market. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated poverty, unemployment, and mental health issues, intensifying addiction among users. Narcotics scanners are security devices used to detect drugs and hazardous substances. According to a report from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), cannabis remains the most widely used drug, with about 219 million users globally in 2021. During the same period, 36 million individuals used amphetamines, and 22 million used cocaine, while approximately 60 million engaged in non-medical opioid use. Therefore, the continued increase in drug users is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Which Major Market Players Are Propelling the Narcotics Scanner Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Safran SA, Science Applications International Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., Smiths Group plc, Bruker Corporation, FLIR Systems Inc., OSI Systems Inc., NUCTECH Company Ltd., Chemring Group plc, Rapiscan Security Products Inc., Bowers & Wilkins Co, L-3 Security And Detection Systems Inc., Garrett Electronics Inc., Morpho Detection Inc., Implant Sciences Corporation, Astrophysics Inc., Autoclear LLC, NABCO Systems LLC, CEIA USA Ltd., Aventura Technologies Inc., Detecta Chem Inc., Viken Detection, Kromek Group plc, Scanna MSC Ltd., Kapri Corp, CDex Inc., Argo Security SRL, Klipper Enterprises

What Trends Are Shaping the Future of the Narcotics Scanner Market Size?

Technological advancements are also transforming the market. In February 2021, researchers from the Korea Institute of Materials Science developed wearable sensors using nanomaterial technology for on-site drug detection. These optical sensors can detect narcotics in sweat, enhancing drug detection capabilities.

What Is the Segmentation of the Global Narcotics Scanner Market?

The narcotics scanner market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Handheld Scanner, Tabletop Scanner, Walkthrough Scanner

2) By Technology: Ion Mobility Spectrum Technology, Contraband Detection Equipment, Videoscope Inspection System, Infrared Spectroscopy

3) By End-User: Airport, Sea Port, Railway Terminal, Law Enforcement, Defense And Military, Other End-Users

Regional Insights: North America's Dominance in the Narcotics Scanner Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Defining the Narcotics Scanner Market

Narcotics scanners are security devices used to detect and prevent drug smuggling, protecting public spaces and borders.

The Narcotics Scanner Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Narcotics Scanner Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Narcotics Scanner Global Market Report 2024 provides insights into narcotics scanner market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and growth across geographies.

