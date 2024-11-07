عربي


Qatar Condemns In Strongest Terms Targeting Of UN Interim Force In Lebanon

11/7/2024 7:24:28 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar condemned, in the strongest terms, the attack on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which resulted in injuries among Malaysian personnel. Qatar considered the attack a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and United Nations Security Council resolution 1701.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the need for an immediate and independent international investigation to uncover the details of this assault. It also called on the international community to take decisive measures to compel the Israeli occupation to immediately halt its aggressive attacks and repeated violations of international law.

The ministry stressed the importance of regional and international efforts to stop Israeli aggression against Lebanon and to work in solidarity to prevent the region from descending into a full-scale regional war.

The ministry expressed the State of Qatar's wishes for a swift recovery for the injured.

The Peninsula

