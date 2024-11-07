Qatar Condemns In Strongest Terms Targeting Of UN Interim Force In Lebanon
Date
11/7/2024 7:24:28 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: The State of Qatar condemned, in the strongest terms, the attack on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which resulted in injuries among Malaysian personnel. Qatar considered the attack a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and United Nations Security Council resolution 1701.
In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the need for an immediate and independent international investigation to uncover the details of this assault. It also called on the international community to take decisive measures to compel the Israeli occupation to immediately halt its aggressive attacks and repeated violations of international law.
The ministry stressed the importance of regional and international efforts to stop Israeli aggression against Lebanon and to work in solidarity to prevent the region from descending into a full-scale regional war.
The ministry expressed the State of Qatar's wishes for a swift recovery for the injured.
MENAFN07112024000063011010ID1108864091
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.