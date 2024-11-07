Sempra Declares Common Dividend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE ) (BMV: SRE) today announced that its board of directors has declared a $0.62 per share quarterly dividend on the company's common stock, which is payable Jan. 15, 2025, to common stock of record at the close of business on Dec. 5, 2024.

About Sempra

Sempra (NYSE: SRE ) is a leading North American infrastructure company focused on delivering energy to nearly 40 million consumers. As owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is electrifying and improving the energy resilience of some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and global energy markets. The company is recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, as demonstrated by Sempra's inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and in The Wall Street Journal's Best Managed Companies. More information about Sempra is available at sempra

