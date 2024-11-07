Sempra Declares Common Dividend
Date
11/7/2024 7:15:53 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE ) (BMV: SRE) today announced that its board of directors has declared a $0.62 per share quarterly dividend on the company's common stock, which is payable Jan. 15, 2025, to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 5, 2024.
About Sempra
Sempra (NYSE: SRE ) is a leading North American energy infrastructure company focused on delivering energy to nearly 40 million consumers. As owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is electrifying and improving the energy resilience of some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and global energy markets. The company is recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, as demonstrated by Sempra's inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and in The Wall Street Journal's Best Managed Companies. More information about Sempra is available at sempra
and on social media @Sempra .
SOURCE Sempra
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN07112024003732001241ID1108863931
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.