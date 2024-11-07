The Secret Sauce Of The China-India Rivalry Is Education

(MENAFN- Live Mint) (Bloomberg Opinion) -- The world's two most-populous nations began to open up to the world around

the same time,

in the early 1990s. But while both grew rapidly and pulled hundreds of millions of people out of poverty, China's

per capita income is now more than double India's, when their currencies are adjusted for their true purchasing

power.

What's behind the divergence?

Beijing and New Delhi pursued quite

separate paths to globalization. One set its sights on becoming the world's factory, starting with toys and electronics, and moving on to electric cars and semiconductors. The other emphasized services like computer software. Their population

structures were dissimilar, too. A one-child policy gave rise to a pronounced youth bulge and

brought China

to the brink

of rich-country status before it started turning old. India's demographic destiny is playing

out now, though

minus the jobs to absorb surplus farm labor.



And then there are differences in political institutions. China's is a single-party state, while

India is a messy, multiparty, electoral democracy.

This is the conventional narrative. But what if there was a more fundamental force operating beneath the surface, a sharp departure in the long history of how the two nations

embraced modern education? That's the thesis of

The Making of China and India in 21st Century, a new paper

by Nitin Kumar Bharti and Li Yang. The

scholars at the Paris School of Economics' World Inequality Lab have pored over official reports and yearbooks going back to 1900 to make a database of who studied what

in the two countries,

for how long, and what was taught to them. The different courses charted by China and India for the last 100 years may have led to striking outcomes for human capital and productivity.

Here's what Bharti and Yang found. Thanks to a

50-year head-start in exposure to Western learning, India had a student population that was eight times bigger than China's at the turn

of the 20th century. China

began to catch up only after

the abolition of the imperial examination system in 1905 bid farewell to Confucianism. By the 1930s, it had achieved parity with India's overall enrolment.

In the 1950s, the newly formed People's Republic kept up a steady pace of expansion, not even allowing the Cultural Revolution (1966-1976) to come in the way of secondary schooling. Where the

chaotic decade

extracted a heavy price was

in undergraduate education. In the early 1980s, India's college

enrollment ratio was five times higher

than China's.

By 2020, however, the story had changed: China

was sending a far bigger share of its university-age cohort

to tertiary institutions than India.



The different trajectories

have

their

roots in history. China's late-19th-century Qing dynasty rulers wanted manpower with vocational skills to handle military-related production. By contrast,

India's

British

colonial masters had little

interest in creating a

manufacturing base. So they seeded the education system with

a

bias for producing clerks and junior administrators. Only the more affluent sections of the society had access to government jobs,

and to the education required to land

them. After independence in 1947, India doubled down on

tertiary institutions, investing in elite

colleges at the expense of basic reading and math skills.

The decision to emphasize

tertiary education

was a

top-down

choice for India, where half the individuals born in the 1960s were likely to remain illiterate, compared with 10% in China, according to the Bharti-Yang study. Most school-age Indian kids dropped out quickly (if they even

started), either because nobody came to their villages to teach, or because more hands were

needed to augment the family

labor pool. A

bottom-up strategy involves

giving a large number of

young pupils five years of learning, then enabling an increasingly bigger

subset of them to attend high schools for a total of 12 years of instruction

- before opening pathways to 16 years of education. This is what

China chose.



An even more stark finding of

the study is about college majors. Historically, India has had a preponderance of social-science graduates at the bachelor's degree level. In China, however, the overrepresentation of

humanities, law

and business began to ebb as early as the 1930s as more undergraduates got trained as teachers, scientists, engineers, doctors and farming

experts.

This might have had a bearing on growth. As a 1991 paper by Kevin Murphy, Andrei Shleifer, and Robert Vishny has shown,

a country that wants to expand faster

needs more engineers than lawyers. (Law and economics have seen a revival in China after economic reforms created new demand for human capital in these areas.)



The common view, particularly in the US, is that India is the“land of engineers.” It's true that many tech-industry

founders and chief executives, including the CEOs of Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc., were born and educated in India. But the huge

expansion of its

high-speed train network - or the sophistication of its EVs

- shows that

Bharti and Yang

may have zeroed

in on an often-overlooked source of China's

competitiveness.

“China's higher share of engineering and vocational graduates, combined with a higher share of primary and secondary graduates, lends itself more readily to a focus on manufacturing,” the authors say.



Deng Xiaoping's 1992 tour of southern China signaled Beijing's willingness to engage with capital from the West, while retaining the primacy of the Communist Party.

Just a few months earlier, Manmohan Singh, then

the new Indian finance minister, too, had made a decisive break from decades of Soviet-inspired socialism and isolationism. India, he said, was going to be a major

economic actor.“No power on earth can stop an idea whose time has come,” Singh said, invoking Victor Hugo.

The residues of history, however, are often hard to brush

off. The top-down, elitist bias that the British put into India's education has carried

over. One final finding in the Bharti-Yang

paper proves the point: In 1976, China had 160

million people who had missed out on regular schooling in adult education programs, compared with just 1 million in India. The progeny

of those 159

million extra minds to whom China gave literacy and numeracy

may have played more than a small role in beating

India at growth.



