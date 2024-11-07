Renewal By Andersen Most Awarded Brand In The J.D. Power Windows And Patio Doors Satisfaction Study

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Renewal by Andersen has been recognized for "Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Window and Patio Door Brands," and "Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Window and Patio Door Retailers" according to the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Windows and Patio Doors Satisfaction Study. This is the fifth consecutive J.D. Power recognition for Renewal by Andersen® products and its second retailer award, earning Renewal by Andersen the distinction of receiving more J.D. Power Awards for Window and Patio Doors than any other brand.

The J.D. Power Windows and Patio Doors Satisfaction Study, now in its 18th year, measures satisfaction among customers based on performance in several dimensions. The company achieved the highest scores in the "Durability, Performance, Features, Ease of use, Appearance, and Level of trust" dimensions in the Manufacturer segments. Renewal by Andersen's retail experience achieved the highest scores in segment for its Digital tools (tied), People, Store/Facility, Product/Supplies, Delivery and installation process.

"Earning two J.D. Power awards in a single year demonstrates our dedication to delivering our exclusive Signature Service, which is our combination of exceptional products and phenomenal customer service," said Troy Barrow, president of Renewal by Andersen. "These awards demonstrate we are meeting our goal to make sure every homeowner who trusts Renewal by Andersen with their home feels respected and delighted. Congratulations to our retailers across North America who are delivering a world-class home improvement experience."

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power

is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services, and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 55 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit

JDPower/business . The J.D. Power auto-shopping tool can be found at

JDPower .

About Renewal by Andersen

Renewal by Andersen LLC is the start-to-finish window replacement division of Andersen Corporation, winner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Renewal by Andersen offers a replacement process that includes an in-home consultation, custom manufacturing, and installation through one of the largest nationwide networks of window replacement specialists. For a complimentary in-home consultation, or to view more information about Renewal by Andersen visit

.

Renewal by Andersen received the highest number of awards among the Window and Patio Doors Retailer and Manufacturer segments over the last eighteen years total as compared to all other brands in the J.D Power U.S. Window and Patio Door Satisfaction Studies, measuring customers' satisfaction with their windows and/or patio doors purchase. Visit jdpower for award information.

