Make An Impact Foundation Opens Fourth Mobile County Playground, Bringing New Play Space To Whitley Elementary School

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Play area was made possible by FOX10, Palmer's Airport Hyundai, Palmer's Toyota Superstore, AM/NS Calvert, ADEM, Kimberly-Clark, United Way of Southwest Alabama, Mobile County, Mobile County Public and Miracle Recreation

MOBILE, Ala., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Make An Impact Foundation , the non-profit dedicated to promoting the education and well-being of underserved children nationwide, today announced the opening of a new playground at Whitley Elementary School in Prichard, Alabama. The fourth Mobile County playground made possible by the foundation, it will provide Whitley students with a safe place to play and socialize during the school day.

A grand opening celebration for the school community is scheduled for this afternoon at Whitley Elementary.

The new play area features play equipment from Miracle ® Recreation a pioneer in manufacturing thrilling playgrounds for nearly a century. Play activities include classic equipment such as climbers, ladders, and slides, as well as Miracle's Ten Spin, which allows up to 10 children of all abilities to play at once while providing a sensory experience that supports child development. The Whitley Elementary playground also features the Wavy Wedge Wall Walker, a swerving structure offering a myriad of foot and handholds for kids to choose from as they travel from the deck to the ground and vice versa.

“We are overjoyed about opening our fourth playground in the Mobile area and our first at a local school,” said Dale Gillmore, founder and board chairman of Make An Impact Foundation.“Outdoor play during the school day has been shown to improve concentration, mental health, and a more engaged learning experience. The playground at Whitley Elementary will serve the school community in countless ways thanks to the commitment of FOX10, the United Way of Southwest Alabama and the local sponsors.”

Make An Impact Foundation partners with organizations to create places where all kids have equal opportunity and ability to play freely without barriers. To make this exciting new play space a reality, Make An Impact Foundation worked with FOX10 and the United Way of Southwest Alabama to bring together community. The play space at Whitley Elementary is made possible through donations from partners including Palmer's Airport Hyundai, Palmer's Toyota Superstore, AM/NS Calvert, ADEM, Kimberly-Clark, Mobile County, and Mobile County Public Schools.

About Make An Impact Foundation:

The mission of Make An Impact Foundation (MAIF), a 501(c)(3), is to promote the education and well-being of children. MAIF identifies children in severe need (homeless, poverty, etc.) as well as those with learning needs, emotional needs, disabilities, or disease and creates opportunities to produce a change in their lives. Our vision at MAIF is to meet the needs of children by identifying worthwhile projects, empowering project champions, and finding donor partners to help meet each need. For more information about MAIF visit our website, .

About Miracle ® Recreation

Founded nearly a century ago, Miracle Recreation inspires communities to develop kids with the character to lead tomorrow through its high-quality playgrounds. A division of PlayPower®, Inc., Miracle Recreation, pioneers the world of thrilling commercial outdoor play equipment with the belief that a lifetime of self-discovery, independence, and leadership begins on a playground. That's where children take perceived risks, which challenge and transform them, opening their minds to new perspectives. To learn more, visit Miracle-Recreation.com .

About FOX10 Playground Project:

Playgrounds are more than a place to play. They help build a child's self-esteem, teach them how to work with others, enhance their critical thinking skills and help their bodies stay healthy. Playgrounds are a great place for families and neighbors to create memories together. Let's put our commitment to the community to work and build a playground together! FOX10 is teaming up with Miracle , United Way of Southwest Alabama , and Make An Impact to build a brand new playground for Mobile area families. You can follow the FOX10 Playground Project to completion on-air, online and on social media.

About United Way of Southwest Alabama

The United Way of Southwest Alabama (UWSWA) serves Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile, and Washington Counties. Created in 1926 as a Community Chest, UWSWA's mission is to improve the quality of life in the community. The vision of UWSWA is to strengthen communities by focusing on uniting and mobilizing resources in support of the building blocks for a better life: Education, Financial Stability, Health, and Essentials. UWSWA has raised and invested more than $240 million into our community to help strengthen the capacity of positive community progress. Many of these issues that affect our community are addressed by the funded programs and initiatives that help more than 200,000 local people each year. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Media contact: Jennifer Leckstrom RoseComm for Miracle Recreation ... 215-681-0770