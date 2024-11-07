MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, (Nasdaq: MAR ) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 63 cents per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on December 31, 2024, to of record as of the close of business on November 21, 2024.

Marriott International, Inc.

(Nasdaq: MAR ) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 9,100 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 142 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program.

