Beichen By Ke Luo Wins Bronze In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Beichen

Ke Luo's Innovative Optometric Center Design Recognized with Esteemed A' Design Award in Interior Space and Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Ke Luo as a winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category for the exceptional work titled "Beichen." This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of Ke Luo's innovative optometric center design within the interior design industry.Beichen's award-winning design showcases the seamless integration of medicine, commerce, and art, offering a warm and professional optometry clinic space that prioritizes both visual appeal and functionality. This recognition underscores the importance of creating interior environments that not only meet practical needs but also enhance the overall user experience, setting new standards for the industry.Ke Luo's Beichen optometric center design captivates with its unique features, such as the eye-catching spiral staircase that winds between floors, the lifelike white guardrails simulating the shape of eyes, and the harmonious blend of flowing lines and circular elements throughout the space. The design's attention to detail, from the ceiling to the back wall and the front desk, creates a rich sense of depth and a distinctive artistic form.Winning the A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award serves as a testament to Ke Luo's dedication to pushing the boundaries of interior design while maintaining a strong focus on functionality and user experience. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field of optometric center design.Interested parties may learn more at:About Ke LuoChief designer Director, Ke Luo has been engaged in the optical industry for nearly 30 years. Known for skillfully applying various architectural elements to terminal displays and expertly utilizing lighting and soft decoration to express scenes, Luo's works embody the beauty of architectural culture while seamlessly blending fashion and functionality. With a passion for global travel, Luo draws inspiration from the world's diverse architectural styles, infusing his designs with a rich cultural essence.About Chengyi (Guangzhou) Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.Specializing in the personalized design and production of optometry, ophthalmic spaces, and spectacle commercial spaces for nearly 20 years, Chengyi (Guangzhou) Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd. is a leading representative of the medical beauty industry design. With an extensive client base, including high-end optometry centers, ophthalmology clinics, hospitals, and glasses stores, the company's design works have garnered significant attention and praise throughout China. By meticulously considering every detail and tailoring personalized schemes to each customer's unique positioning, Chengyi has been recognized with numerous international and domestic interior design awards .About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity and practicality. It acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who produce work that stands out for its thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. Winning designs are recognized for their professional execution and potential to positively influence industry standards. The Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that showcase creativity, ingenuity, and astuteness, as determined by a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives a cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 031 497 2900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.