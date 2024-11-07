Doors Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape And Trend Analysis Report 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Hollow Metal Doors Expected to Reach $26.1 Billion by 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global doors market has experienced robust growth over the past decade, driven largely by a rise in activities. This growth trend is expected to continue through the forecast period due to advances by players, increased residential and commercial construction, and rising expenditures on home renovation and remodeling. Additionally, key players are expanding their global presence to tap into a growing customer base, enhance operational efficiency, and diversify product portfolios, which further stimulates market growth. According to a report by Allied Market Research titled“Doors Market”, the global doors market was valued at $124.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $206.6 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.Download PDF Sample Copy:In 2021, the wood segment held nearly 40% of the global market share and is expected to see substantial growth in the coming years. Demand for eco-friendly door technologies in developed regions, especially Europe and North America, is fueling the industry's expansion. Eco-friendly doors, which offer benefits like enhanced durability, noise reduction, and improved air quality, are becoming more popular. Major companies with broad distribution networks and innovative product portfolios currently lead the market and drive global growth.The doors market is also benefiting from the growth of multifamily housing, increased consumer spending on home improvement, and ongoing new construction projects. Additionally, urbanization and industrialization in regions like Africa and India are anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities. However, the market faces challenges from fluctuating raw material prices, which could hinder its growth.To remain competitive, major players are focusing on product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions. For example, JELD-WEN introduced a sustainable product line called Auraline in April 2022, catering to the growing demand for customized and eco-friendly products, further enriching its product offerings.Regional InsightsAsia-Pacific held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, driven by significant investments in tourism by both private and public sectors, which have spurred construction activities and, in turn, increased demand for doors.COVID-19 ImpactThe COVID-19 pandemic temporarily disrupted the doors market as manufacturers in major countries, including China, the U.S., and India, halted production. This shutdown, combined with shortages of manpower and raw materials, affected supply chains and reduced sales. However, with the reopening of production facilities and the rollout of vaccines, the market is anticipated to recover steadily.For More Information:Key Findings of the StudyThe report offers an in-depth analysis of current and emerging trends in the global doors market.In 2021, the exterior doors segment led the market by revenue, while the interior doors segment is expected to see strong growth during the forecast period.The swing doors segment registered the highest revenue by mechanism in 2021.Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the years ahead.The report profiles key players in the global doors market and thoroughly analyzes their strategies, offering a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape.Forecast analysis and market estimates for key segments are provided from 2022 to 2031, offering insights into market dynamics and growth opportunities.Construction news @vijayanalytics/postsConstruction TrendingConstruction blog

