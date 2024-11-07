Marksman Rebrands As B2CONNECT, Expanding Connectivity And Features

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- B2BROKER has announced a major rebranding and technical upgrade of its premier liquidity hub, previously known as MarksMan LDE. Now called B2CONNECT , the provides brokers and exchanges with streamlined access to both spot and futures liquidity for digital assets, delivering top-of-the-book and full-depth pricing, sophisticated price construction, and risk hedging tools.

Key enhancements include integrations with the B2TRADER Spot Broker, Futures WebSocket API, and a comprehensive liquidity adapter for Crypto. These updates position B2CONNECT as a powerful portal to leading digital asset liquidity pools.

The Rebranding Process: MarksMan Transitions to B2CONNECT

The platform's rebranding as B2CONNECT reflects its focus on connectivity as a core value. With this new identity, B2CONNECT aims to create robust connections between liquidity providers and trading venues, strengthening its role as a premier liquidity infrastructure with on-demand access to deep market liquidity, custom integrations, and advanced trading technologies.

"We're genuinely thrilled to bring this significant update to our clients. This release is an important step in B2CONNECT's development into a standalone product that delivers leading connectivity solutions to Forex and crypto brokerages and exchanges. It also strengthens its role as a major liquidity infrastructure next to our Prime of Prime multi-asset liquidity offering."

Ivan Navodniy, Chief Product Officer at B2BROKER

Expanded Connectivity through the B2TRADER Brokerage Platform

Among the latest developments for B2CONNECT is its integration with the B2TRADER Spot Broker , which introduces advanced features designed to streamline order execution and enhance user experiences. This includes a dedicated FIX API endpoint for real-time market information and contract specifications, ensuring a smooth and efficient connection between B2CONNECT and B2TRADER.

Advanced Liquidity Adapter for Crypto

B2CONNECT now offers a fully featured liquidity adapter for Crypto through FIX API, catering to B2B clients who value direct market access. The integration allows clients to expand their offerings with additional trading pairs and manage risks, such as counterparty and regulatory challenges.

The adapter provides access to Level 2 price feeds, supports order placement, execution, and confirmation, and enables these processes to occur in parallel, optimising throughput and reducing latency.

In addition to Crypto, B2CONNECT offers systematic flows from major centralised exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, HTX, Gemini, Bitstamp, BITFINEX, BITTREX, and Poloniex, ensuring comprehensive and reliable access to liquidity.

Enhanced Perpetual Futures Trading with Binance WebSocket API

Another significant addition in this release is the Binance Futures WebSocket API integration, which elevates the quality of order execution for perpetual futures within the B2CONNECT Liquidity Hub.

This high-speed API supports bidirectional, full-duplex communication, enhancing trading efficiency and achieving a fourfold improvement in average round-trip time for trades, enabling faster and more reliable trading experiences.

The Future of B2CONNECT

B2CONNECT's development will continue to focus on expanding its connectivity services while setting new standards within the industry.

Already aggregating spot and futures liquidity from top exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, Gemini, and more, B2CONNECT's network will further grow with additions like B2TRADER and Crypto integrations, along with innovative technologies such as Binance Futures' WebSocket API, ensuring seamless connections with key market participants.

Explore the latest B2CONNECT updates here !

