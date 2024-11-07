Ministry Of Sports, Youth Wraps Up International Forum Youth At Hostel

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The activities of the second edition of the international forum "Youth at Hostel", organized by Qatar Youth Hostels under the umbrella of the Ministry of Sports and Youth, and in partnership with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), concluded today.

A group of young people from different countries of the world participated in the international forum "Youth at Hostel", including Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Italy, Sudan, Morocco, Bahrain, Egypt and Palestine.

In this context, Head of Public Relations and Communications at Qatar Youth Hostels, Abdullah Saeed said: During the forum, the participating youth were distributed among four committees; "The Committee of International Organizations, the Committee of Governmental Institutions, the Committee of Youth-Centered Civil Societies, and the Private Sector Committee", and work continued on them throughout the days of the forum.

On the final day, the committees came out with 6 recommendations on addressing the phenomenon of climate change and its effects on the world, and they will be submitted to UNICEF for work on them.

He added that at the conclusion of the second edition of the International Forum /Youth at Hostel/, participants were given the opportunity to vote on the goal of the third edition of the upcoming forum, which will be announced next year.

The second edition of the International Forum /Youth at Hostel/ was held in the Lusail Multipurpose Hall with the participation of 22 young men and women.

