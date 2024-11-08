Boucheron's 'GATES OF WONDERS' Are Unlocked

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Dubai – Asdaf News:

Party season's almost here and the air sparkles with anticipation. A kind of magic lights up the everyday, and the ordinary gives way to the extraordinary. This year, Boucheron Ambassadors Alexa Chung, Mila Al Zahrani, Han So-hee and Mina unlock a world of wonders, opening gates to which only they have the key. Inside every gate a dream springs to life and a new story begins to unfold.

alexa chung – upside down

Gravity holds no sway here. Gossamer light, Quatre and Plume de Paon creations defy the laws of physics. Style reinvents itself as perspectives are turned upside down.

Alexa Chung wears Quatre Classique in yellow gold, pink gold, brown PVD and diamonds:

a necklace, hoop earrings and bracelets.

mila al zahrani – scale marvel

Playful proportions upend all the conventions, with a tiny gate leading to momentous discoveries. Huge boxes and dainty gifts alike can hold the most sublime treasures. Scaled up to XXL size, Quatre and Serpent Bohème shine even brighter for the festive season.

Mila Al Zahrani wears Serpent Bohème rings and clip earrings in yellow gold and diamonds, as well as a Serpent Bohème Solarité multi-motifs necklace in yellow gold and diamonds.

Mila Al Zahrani wears a Reflet watch in steel and diamonds, as well as Quatre Radiant Edition creations in white gold and diamonds.

mina – floating wonders

Serpent Bohème and Quatre float around freely in the air, coming to rest in the most unexpected places. With no constraints to bind them, these pieces can be worn with no rules whatsoever.

Mina wears Quatre White Edition creations in yellow gold, white gold, pink gold, white Hyceram and diamonds: a pendant necklace, bracelets and hoop earrings.

Mina wears Serpent Bohème creations in white gold and diamonds: a necklace, bracelets, stud earrings and sleepers.

han so-hee – the enchanted path

What counts is the journey, not the destination. Han So-hee ventures forth and finds herself on an enchanted path, where the way is lit by Boucheron creations. What a wonderful guide!

Han So-hee wears Serpent Bohème creations in white gold and diamonds: a triple motif ring, bracelets earstuds, as well as a Serpent Bohème Solarité multi-motifs necklace.

Han So-hee wears Quatre Classique creations in yellow gold, white gold, pink gold, brown PVD and diamonds: pendant earrings, bracelets and rings.





