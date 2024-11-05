Breakfast in the Backyard: Start Your Day in Nature

(MENAFN- Quality Link Builders)

Picture yourself getting out of bed in the morning, and instead of grabbing a boring yogurt or leftovers from the fridge, you take a few more steps out to the backyard, fire up the grill, and less than five minutes later, you’ve got a tasty breakfast. Maybe you like sausage and egg sandwiches or scrambled eggs with bacon. Or, perhaps you like a simpler breakfast with a couple of waffles, pancakes, or a bowl of oatmeal. Whatever your preference, your day will get off to a better start when you eat breakfast outside.

The benefits of eating outdoors

Starting your day with an outdoor breakfast is similar to going to a nice restaurant and eating on the patio. You get access to good food while surrounded by nature. There’s fresh air, and maybe even some birds singing in the distance. The only difference is you don’t have to leave your house to have the experience.

Outdoor dining isn’t new, but it’s popular for good reason. Being outside in the fresh air is good for your health, and eating outside doubles the positive experience. By eating breakfast outside, you’re getting the satisfaction of a good meal in addition to enjoying a nice environment. Many people agree that food tastes better when eaten outside.

Research has shown that eating breakfast outdoors can provide the following physical and emotional health benefits:

Early morning sunlight stimulates natural vitamin D

Eating early can boost your metabolism

When in a relaxed environment, the process of digestion is more efficient

You’ll start the day with low or no stress

Being in nature will boost your mood

Having a peaceful start in the morning will set the tone for the rest of the day

Fresh air can enhance mental clarity

Natural light keeps your circadian rhythm on track

In addition to the mental and physical health benefits of eating breakfast outdoors, you’ll also experience a variety of benefits that can support better habits overall.

You’ll be less tempted to stay glued to your phone screen or the television

Spending time with yourself can keep you calm

If you live with others, you can have meaningful conversations

You’ll start wanting to get up early to enjoy the time to yourself outside

Tips for cooking breakfast outside

Whether you’re going all out with steak and eggs, something in the middle, or the simplicity of oatmeal, here are some tips for cooking breakfast in your backyard.

1. Get a simple outdoor gas grill



Having a nice grill to cook on will make all the difference. However, since grills can be an investment, consider getting one you’ll use for other purposes, like family gatherings and parties. Cooking breakfast on a grill is easy, and in many cases, it can be easier to clean than pots and pans.

For example, if you’re using cast iron skillets to cook scrambled eggs, no matter how well you season your pans, and no matter how much butter you use, you’ll still be scraping egg off the bottom of the pan at the end. Cast iron pans are heavy, can’t be left in the sink with water or they’ll rust, and they require maintenance after every use. Ceramic pans aren’t much better after a few uses. However, a flat top grill can be easily cleaned while it’s still hot, and since you’re already outside, you don’t have to worry about crumbs falling on the floor or down the sink.

It only takes about ten minutes to heat up a gas grill. During that time, you can get ready for the day. By the time you’re ready, the grill will be hot.

2. Cook meats ahead of time



The best tip for cooking and eating breakfast outdoors is to cook your meats ahead of time and heat the food as you prepare each meal for the day. For example, spend a couple hours meal prepping every Sunday, and then throughout the week, heat up each meal before you eat. If you use the grill to cook, you’ll lock in that nice smoky flavor.

If you like breakfast sandwiches, you can buy them pre-made frozen, or get all the ingredients and put them together yourself. When you get the frozen ingredients, breakfast sandwiches are easy to make ahead of time. Just cook the simple stuff in the moment, like oatmeal, eggs, waffles, or pancakes.

3. Simplify your meals



If you like the idea of eating outside but don’t have time to cook, simplify your meals. Start eating easy-to-prep foods, like oatmeal or a banana. Your meals will be healthy and full of nutrition.

Eat outside and start the day right

Eat outdoors to start your day with good food, fresh air, and plenty of energy to support you throughout the rest of your day.