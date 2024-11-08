Ibrahim Almutawa Named Among Prweek's Most Influential Middle East Leaders For Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

For the second year in a row, PRWeek has recognized Ibrahim Almutawa , CEO and Co-Founder of Jummar PR , as one of the Middle East's most influential leaders in public relations and communications. This distinction highlights Almutawa's leadership and commitment to elevating Saudi Arabia's influence within the global PR landscape, all while advancing local expertise and cultural fluency in communications.

Reflecting on the region's evolving PR landscape, Almutawa said:“The transformation we're seeing in Saudi Arabia's PR industry is unparalleled. We're combining traditional values with cutting-edge global practices, making Saudi PR a force to be reckoned with on the world stage. Our role now is not just to tell our story but to engage globally, contributing our unique cultural insights to international conversations.”

“The biggest challenge today is bridging the talent gap, particularly in finding specialized, Arabic-speaking PR professionals,” he noted.“While we're advancing with AI and digital tools, there's a growing need to foster a deeper culture of innovation, enhancing both efficiency and creativity across the digital landscape.”

Looking ahead, Almutawa expressed confidence in Saudi Arabia's role as a regional communications leader.“With strong support from our leadership, Saudi men and women are shaping the future across industries,” he added.“Being recognized by PRWeek affirms our national vision and reflects the strides we've made in empowering Saudi talent to excel.”

Founded in 2021 by Ibrahim Almutawa, Jummar PR has rapidly established itself as a leader within Saudi Arabia's competitive PR arena. The agency's success stems from a unique approach: combining profound cultural insights with international standards. Specializing in corporate communications, media engagement, and Arabic content creation across diverse sectors-including finance, real estate, education, and energy-Jummar delivers campaigns that resonate deeply with local audiences. Their impactful work with clients like flynas , MDLBEAST, Zakat, Tax & Customes Authority, Saudi Venture Capital and Oppo exemplifies how Jummar's culturally attuned strategies consistently exceed expectations.

As the Saudi partner of PROI , the world's largest network of independent communications agencies, Jummar integrates global expertise with local understanding , ensuring every campaign is both impactful and authentic. This strategic partnership allows Jummar to offer clients the best of both worlds: rooted in Saudi values while driven by global insights.

