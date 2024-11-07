Mulino Asks Deputies And Sectors Of Society To Address The Reforms To The CSS Seriously And Remove Politics From The Debate

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

The President of the Republic, José Raúl Mulino, on Wednesday November 6, 2024, reiterated that the situation of the Social Security Fund (CSS) is unsustainable and that its imminent collapse is just around the corner. In addition, he asked the deputies and all sectors of society to address the reform project urgently and seriously to save the institution. In a national address to the nation, the president referred to the draft reforms to the CSS that were presented this Wednesday to the National Assembly, which was called to extraordinary sessions to debate these modifications to the social security system. Mulino, while reiterating that the CSS will not be privatized, stated that the project will be a guarantee that the system will be sustainable over time and that this will only happen if the State makes sufficient annual contributions so that there will no longer be uncertainty or the possibility of any worker being left without his pension.

In his 10-minute message, he asked deputies and sectors of society to deal

with the issue urgently and to remove politics from the debate.

“I ask the deputies of all parties and all sectors of society to address this bill with the urgency and seriousness necessary to save the Social Security system. Let us not allow politics to enter into the discussion and let solidarity prevail, putting the interests of the insured and retirees above any other consideration,” said the president.

Mulino stressed that political disputes and discussions have not solved any of the major problems of this country, such as Social Security, and that it is time to unite so that people can enjoy a dignified and secure old age, with access to timely and quality health services.