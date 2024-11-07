Diversity Recruitment Partners Launches New, Integrated, AI-Driven Job Portal To Strengthen Teacher Recruitment And Retention

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AI-Generated Candidate-Job Matching is Transforming the Hiring Process, Helping Attract and Retain Diverse, Qualified Educators

HOUSTON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversity Recruitment Partners proudly announces the launch of its comprehensive, AI-powered platform, designed to bridge the gap between schools qualified educators of diverse and bilingual backgrounds. Featuring a job board, virtual career fair, and an interview portal with AI-driven candidate-job matching, this groundbreaking transforms recruitment for educational institutions nationwide, ensuring alignment of values, skills, and long-term goals.

"Teacher turnover has a significant impact on both student success and the stability of school environments," said Trina Edwards, CEO of Diversity Recruitment Partners. "Our new platform helps build teams of committed educators while providing schools with access to a pipeline of talent dedicated to lasting impact."

In addition to the platform, Diversity Recruitment Partners is introducing its

Level Up Workshop Series, a professional development program tailored to support educators in advancing their careers. Held in October, the series focuses on essential skills such as job selection, interview preparation, and salary negotiation, all vital for navigating the competitive job market. Over 400 participants attended, with Curtis Valentine, founder of

Real Men Teach

and co-host and moderator of the series, along with twelve experts like Dr. William Hayes, Dr. Charlene Dukes, Dr. Lisa Herring, and Dr. Rudy Ruiz offering invaluable guidance to help educators thrive.

This initiative aligns with Diversity in Ed Magazine's mission to foster retention and reduce turnover. In the Fall 2024 issue ? readers will find features on strategic hiring, smart use of AI in recruitment, and a special Superintendent

Watchlist highlighting districts excelling in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), such as Rocketship Public Schools and Allentown School District.

Join us at the upcoming

Virtual Education Career Fair on December 5, where schools and diverse candidates can connect directly. For more information, visit



or contact

[email protected] .

Together, we're shaping stable, inclusive educational communities for lasting impact.

Contact information:

Trina Edwards

[email protected]

(281) 265-2473

SOURCE Diversity Recruitment Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED