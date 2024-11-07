Tari Peruvian Hot Sauce Exhibits At The San Diego Food And Wine Festival

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alicorp, the largest Peruvian consumer goods company with presence in Latin America, exhibits at the San Diego Food and Wine Festival, which this year marks their 20th year anniversary, with Tari Peruvian Hot Sauce, the brand of hot sauces designed exclusively for the American palate.As part of this year's festivities, Tari Peruvian Hot Sauce will be featured at the Grand Tasting, the city's largest foodie event of the year. Set against a breathtaking coastal backdrop, this event brings together celebrated chefs and restaurants, along with purveyors of international wine, beer, and spirits, and top gourmet food brands-all while sailboats glide by on the Pacific. Attendees will have the chance to taste Tari's renowned aji sauces, known for their authentic Peruvian flavor, at the event's most anticipated culinary showcase.In addition to Tari Peruvian Hot Sauce being official sponsor of the event, it will be present during the“Creator Live” experience on November 8th, in which top content creators will be sharing secrets on how to grow business, secure partnerships with brands and create better content. All this while attendees will have the opportunity to try new dishes and have culinary experiences in which they will be able to taste Tari Peruvian Hot Sauce original recipes and three new flavors: Tropical Kick, Zesty Verde and Smoky Heat, all made with the famous Peruvian peppers, Aji Amarillo and Rocoto Pepper, with a mix of new and different herbs and flavors.To cap off the week of celebrations, Tari Peruvian Hot Sauce will also be featured at the Grand Fiesta, an energetic tribute to the vibrant cross-border culinary and cultural influences of Latin America on Southern California cuisine. At this celebration, attendees will enjoy Tari's full range of aji sauces, expertly crafted to capture the bold, zesty flavors of Peru in every bite.Tari is Alicorp's brand of sauces based on Peruvian Rocoto Peppers and Peruvian Amarillo Peppers. In just a few months of its launch, Tari was positioned among the 30 favorite hot sauces on Amazon and is in more than a thousand retail stores in the country, such as Wegmans, Meijer and Gelson's Markets.To create this sauce aimed to the American palate, Alicorp designed a mechanism to get closer and know the needs of U.S. consumers and thus, work to create the perfect flavorful hot sauce that contributes to the largest and most competitive market in the world.Entering the U.S. market reflects Alicorp's commitment to one of the most important markets in the world, its vision of leadership, and its contribution to the dissemination of Peruvian culture in the world.“Fifteen years ago, Tari started a flavor adventure through Peru, with the objective of connecting with our consumers and exploring the richness of homemade hot sauces. We are very proud of the product, which is very loved brand in Peru, and being able to participate in the San Diego Food and Wine Festival opens doors to reach new consumers and potential partnerships to continue strengthening Tari's presence in the country.” comments Pamela Scarponi, International Business Director at Alicorp.The consumption and growth of the condiments and hot sauces market in the United States is constantly evolving. According to data provided by Circana, advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior, this year the value of the condiments market is 25 billion dollars with a growth of 5%, and for hot sauces it is 1.1 billion dollars, growing up to 9%.Latino culture is an integral part of American life, influencing everything from sports and music to food. The impact of Latinos on the U.S. economy is undeniable, with Latino purchasing power soaring by 87% in the last decade, far outpacing the 51% growth among non-Hispanics. As this influence continues to grow, industry leaders need a reliable platform to exchange products, ideas, and market trends.This year SDFW will showcase an impressive roster of global chefs, winemakers, creators, and innovators who will come together for a week-long celebration that can only be experienced at SDFW. This is an incredible opportunity to celebrate the richness of Latin American flavors and introduce the authentic Peruvian sauces to new audiences who appreciate exceptional culinary experiences.

