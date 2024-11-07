(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Loop Marketing is a 2024 Web Excellence Award Winner in Website Design

The Loop Marketing is a Digital Marketing Agency in Chicago IL

The Westward360 award-winning website design

The Loop Marketing Inc., a premier digital marketing company, has been honored with the Web Excellence Award for its outstanding achievement in web design.

The Loop Marketing Inc. Wins Web Excellence Award for Outstanding Web Design Project

The Loop Marketing Inc., a premier digital marketing company with offices in Chicago and Grayslake, Illinois, has been honored with the prestigious Web Excellence Award for its outstanding achievement in web design. The award-winning project involved a comprehensive redesign of the website for Westward360 (Westward360 ), a rapidly expanding property management company headquartered in Chicago.

The Web Excellence Awards recognize top-tier web projects that set new benchmarks in design, functionality, and user experience. The Loop Marketing's creative and technical team worked closely with Westward360 to deliver a modern, user-friendly, and visually appealing website that reflects the company's growth and innovation in property management.

"Our team is thrilled to receive this recognition," said Elijah Litscher, Founder and Chief Digital Strategist at The Loop Marketing."Redesigning Westward360 was a rewarding experience, and we are proud to have created a platform that meets the evolving needs of Westward360's clientele. This award affirms our commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital solutions that elevate our clients' brands and enhance user engagement."

The redesign includes intuitive navigation, improved functionality, and a responsive layout that adapts seamlessly to various devices. These enhancements not only improve user experience but also align with Westward360's goal of providing easy access to essential resources for property owners and other potential clients.

Unique custom features were also built for this website project, including an interactive services map that can be easily updated by the Westward360 team.

As a leader in digital marketing, The Loop Marketing specializes in crafting innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of each client, leveraging the latest trends in web design and digital strategy.

For more information on The Loop Marketing Inc. and its award-winning projects, please visit .

About The Loop Marketing Inc.:
The Loop Marketing Inc. is a full-service digital marketing agency committed to helping businesses grow through innovative and data-driven solutions. With a focus on website design, SEO, content marketing, and more, The Loop Marketing serves clients across various industries, delivering measurable results and industry-leading expertise.

