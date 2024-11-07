Free STEM Resources From Discovery Education And Partners Support National STEM Day 2024

(MENAFN- 3BL) CHARLOTTE, N.C., November 7, 2024 /3BL/ - For observances of National STEM Day 2024, global edtech leader Discovery Education and select partners offer a curated collection of free resources to engage students in STEM education. Held annually on November 8th, National STEM Day unites communities to celebrate the importance of teaching science, technology, engineering, and math to students in grades K-12.

Among the free STEM resources now available to educators, students, and families from Discovery Education and its partners are:

Virtual Field Trips



Premiering on November 21, 2024, the Mission Possible Virtual Field Trip: Re-powering the Future brings students to field locations being repurposed to host different energy generation sites and introduces new STEM professionals who share the skills required for careers in STEM. This VFT is the first in a new series from the STEM Careers Coalition, an alliance of industries and non-profit organizations partnering with Discovery Education to create equitable access to free STEM content and career connections. Since 2019, the STEM Careers Coalition has reached over 10.7 million students, including 2.97 million in the 2023-2024 school year alone, 65% of which are from Title I schools.

The Innovators for Impact Virtual Field Trip from STEM Forward, a program with Panasonic and Olympian & Presidential Medal of Freedom award winner Katie Ledecky. In this VFT, participants will travel virtually to Japan with Katie Ledecky to meet and interact with Panasonic STEM specialists who are exploring innovative ways of living and working today and in the future. A 4-time Olympian, 9-time Olympic Gold Medalist (14-time Olympic Medalist), and 21-time World Champion, Katie is a proud STEM advocate. In the Internet of Things Virtual Field Trip from Conservation Station: Creating a More Resourceful World -an educational initiative produced in partnership with Itron–students get an exciting look at how the internet they use in their everyday lives can be used to conserve natural resources, protect ecosystems, and create safer, more sustainable communities.

Classroom Resources



Futurelab+ – an educational initiative from Discovery Education and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group – offers resources to support independent research projects for students in grades 9-12 that can be used to apply knowledge of biotechnology to real-world scenarios. resources provide students and teachers with various tools to support academic success, connect your students to biotech industry volunteers for free through Career Connect , and learn about various career paths in the growing STEM industries. Inspire the problem-solver in every student with easy-to-implement activities that encourage students to tackle real-world challenges while developing a fundamental understanding of the world around them. Students can find inspiration from the 2024 3M Young Scientist Challenge finalists and winners who are changing the world for the better with a single innovative idea. These resources are from Young Scientist Lab , a program with 3M.

Professional Development



The Master Class series from Sustainable Futures provides a model for educators looking to expand lessons beyond the classroom. Experienced fellow educators who have used outside resources demonstrate just how effective they can be in the classroom. Lessons come alive, connections between theory and real-world application become clear, and students engage more deeply with the material. Sustainable Futures is a program developed in collaboration with global climate innovator, Trane Technologies. Educators can build confidence in using immersive resources while learning how to create powerful learning moments in any learning environment with Discovery Education and Verizon's Innovative Learning curated AR/VR professional development content. Using these resources, educators will learn new techniques and teaching strategies that focus on increasing student engagement using immersive technology in the classroom. Educators can discover more Immersive Learning solutions from Discovery Education here .

These specially curated resources and more are available at the National STEM Day Discovery Education website and on the award-winning K-12 learning platform, Discovery Education Experience .

"At Discovery Education, we are thrilled to collaborate with our partners to ignite a passion for STEM in classrooms everywhere. With these incredible resources, educators are empowered to spark students' curiosity and inspire them to explore the wonders of the universe around them. By fostering a strong foundation in STEM, we are preparing the next generation to tackle the challenges of the future,” said Amy Nakamoto, Executive Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Discovery Education.

