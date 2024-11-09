Qatar's Abdullah Al Hammadi Secures Membership In Executive Office Of Arab Shooting Federation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: Qatars Abdullah Ali Al Mutawa Al Hammadi has been elected as a member of the Executive Office of the Arab Shooting Federation for the 2024-2028 term.

The election took place today on the sidelines of the Federation's General Assembly in Kuwait, where Al Hammadi received the highest percentage of votes, marking a significant achievement.

The saw candidates from 11 Arab member states compete for seats on the Executive Office, with six members ultimately elected. Al Hammadi's success reflects strong support across the Arab shooting community.

In addition to Al Hammadi's victory, the General Assembly re-elected Kuwaiti official Duaij Khalaf Al-Otaibi, President of the Kuwaiti Shooting Federation and Secretary-General of the Asian Shooting Federation, as President of the Arab Shooting Federation for a new term.

Egyptian Hazem Hosni, President of the Egyptian Federation and the African Shooting Federation, was re-elected as First Vice President, and Moroccos Abdel-Azim Al-Hafi was re-elected as Second Vice President.

The Assembly also confirmed Kuwaiti Obaid Salman Al-Osaimi for a second term as Secretary-General of the Arab Shooting Federation, recognizing his valuable contributions and commitment.

During the meeting, the General Assembly outlined the calendar of upcoming championships, discussed plans to establish committees to support the Federations objectives, and set guidelines for appointing committee heads. Member states were also invited to nominate individuals to participate in these committees.

Al Hammadi, who serves as a member of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Shooting and Archery Federation and is a respected referee and international lecturer, expressed his gratitude and pride in being elected to the Executive Office.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), he shared that this election, and the trust shown in him by the Federation members, will drive him to work tirelessly toward advancing the sport of shooting in Arab countries, focusing on technical development and training referees.

He extended heartfelt thanks to the Qatar Olympic Committee, led by HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, for their unwavering support of Qatari talents who have secured prominent roles at the Arab, continental, and international levels.

Al Hammadi also thanked Dr. Mishaal Ibrahim Al Nasr, President of the Qatar Shooting Federation, and the Federations Board of Directors for their continued endorsement, as well as all Arab countries whose support contributed to his success in the election.