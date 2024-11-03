Satoshi Airlines Secures $75M Investment Commitment From GEM Digital

(MENAFN- Chainwire) HongKong, China, November 1st, 2024

Satoshi , a Hong Kong-based innovative company focused on reshaping the future of crypto-enabled air travel, announced today that it has secured an commitment of $75 million from GEM Digital Limited, a digital asset investment firm headquartered in the Bahamas.

GEM Digital actively sources, constructs, and invests in utility tokens, with a portfolio represented across over 30 centralized (CEX) and decentralized (DEX) exchanges worldwide.

About Satoshi Airlines

Satoshi Airlines is pioneering the Fly-to-Earn travel model, empowering users to earn rewards through travel activities like booking, boarding, and participating in the ecosystem.

With a vision to redefine travel, Satoshi Airlines integrates NFT-powered loyalty rewards, a decentralized travel insurance service, and strategic partnerships with airlines

and travel agencies globally. Users can access exclusive rewards, automatic compensation for travel disruptions via smart contracts, and enjoy an inclusive platform catering to travelers of all backgrounds.

Further Developments and Roadmap

Satoshi Airlines is on a rapid expansion path with plans for further fundraising rounds and additional CEX listings to broaden the reach of its native token.

Key milestones include:

– Platform Launch: Upcoming platform release with access to Fly-to-Earn rewards, NFT loyalty tiers, and seamless crypto travel booking.

– Further CEX Listings: The token is set for additional CEX listings to provide greater liquidity and accessibility to a global user base.

– Strategic Partnerships: Ongoing collaboration efforts with airlines and travel agencies, reinforcing Satoshi Airlines' global network and service expansion.

The app engages users through gamification and offers two modes: Free Rider for non-NFT holders and Jet Set mode for NFT holders.

About GEM DIGITAL

GEM Digital Limited is a digital asset investment firm. Based in The Bahamas, we actively source, structure and invest in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXs and DEXs globally.

GEM (Global Emerging Markets) is a $3.4 billion alternative investment firm with offices in Paris, New York, and the Bahamas. GEM oversees a wide range of developing market investment vehicles and has executed over 525 transactions in 75 countries