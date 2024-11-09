Al-Sisi Inspects Progress Of National Projects

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met on Saturday with Prime Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Civil Mohamed Manar Enaba, where the President was briefed on the development status of the civil aviation system in all its components, whether at the level of air navigation, aircraft fleet, and airports, or human resources, with the development being carried out according to a clear and integrated strategy in this regard.

The meeting witnessed a presentation on the components of developing the aviation system, including ongoing efforts to upgrade airport infrastructure, increase their capacity, improve the level of services provided to passengers, as well as enhance the capabilities and capacities of airports and boost private sector participation in their management and operation.

Ahmed Fahmy, the presidential spokesperson, explained that the meeting also addressed efforts to keep the aviation sector in line with the continuous growth in the volume of incoming tourism to Egypt, which requires ongoing development of advanced and highly efficient infrastructure while considering environmental standards.

Additionally, it discussed working on sustainable fuel projects, which are considered one of the most important future axes to achieve the aviation sector's aspirations towards reducing carbon emissions and enhancing environmental efficiency.

The President has directed the necessary measures to encourage private sector participation in efforts to develop the aviation sector and to continue intensive work at all levels of the system, including Cairo International Airport, to double its capacity to reach a total of 60 million passengers annually instead of 30 million, in a manner that complies with international standards and contributes to achieving comprehensive economic development, under Egypt Vision 2030.

Also on Saturday, President Al-Sisi held a meeting with the Prime Minister, Kamal El-Wazir, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Hani Sewilam, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Alaa El-Din Farouk, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, Mohamed El-Zamalout, Governor of the New Valley, and Bahaa El-Ghannam, Executive Director of the Future of Egypt for Sustainable Development.

During the meeting, the president was briefed on the latest developments in the executive work on several developmental files, as part of the state's ongoing efforts in cooperation with the private sector to increase productivity, economic growth, and improve income levels.

The meeting also addressed development efforts in the New Valley Governorate, where the president reviewed government programs to improve services in the governorate, including projects by the Ministry of Health, increasing the number of telemedicine units, especially in villages and remote areas across the governorate, the executive status of the“Decent Life” initiative and maximizing its benefits for citizens, as well as housing sector projects related to rural houses and expanding service villages, the land reclamation and cultivation project in coordination with the Ministries of Agriculture and Irrigation and the Future Egypt project, and efforts to establish several factories in partnership with the private sector in coordination with the Ministry of Industry.

In the same context, the president reviewed the progress of the ongoing work to prepare the new capital of the governorate, which has begun trial operations of its facilities and was established north of Kharga City, funded independently outside the state's general budget. It includes all government and public sector facilities in the governorate, aiming to enhance the efficiency of providing both public and investment services, in a manner that adds to the developmental capabilities of the governorate.