PLAYA BOWLS CONTINUES MOMENTUM IN THE THIRD QUARTER WITH 52 SIGNED FRANCHISE COMMITMENTS & 11 NEW SHOPS

Nation's Leading Superfruit Bowl Shop Reaches 195 YTD Franchise Commitments

Playa Bowls , the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop specializing in acai, pitaya, mango, green and coconut bowls, smoothies, juices, cold brew and more, announced today the signing of 52 franchise commitments and 11 store openings during the third quarter of 2024, further expanding its footprint in both established and new markets, including Lexington and Pittsburgh.

Since the start of 2024, Playa Bowls has secured a total of 195 franchise commitments with

55% of these commitments signed by existing franchisees, solidifying their continued confidence in Playa Bowls' growth potential.





"Our success in 2024 has been remarkable, with over 275 stores nationwide, 75 openings expected this year, and nearly 300 franchise commitments driving our future expansion," said Jayson Tipp, Chief Development Officer at Playa Bowls. "We're excited to bring Playa Bowls to new markets and make our offerings accessible to consumers nationwide

driven by industry-leading performance and demand. It's truly rewarding to see both new and existing franchisees recognize the value of our brand and commit to growing the Playa Bowls family as we expand our presence across the country."

Existing Owners Invested in Denver Expansion

Driving Playa Bowls' expansion across the Denver metro area are franchisees Cody Benisch and Robert Wissing. Having opened their first shop in 2021, Benisch and Wissing currently operate five Playa Bowls locations and are so committed to establishing a strong regional presence that they recently committed to opening five additional stores over the next two years. The first new location will be in Boulder and is set to open

near the University of Colorado

by year's end. This growth will increase their total store count in the Denver area to 10, marking a significant step in their mission to bring Playa Bowls to more local communities.

New Playa Bowls Franchisees to Bring Pineappleland to Dallas

Playa Bowls announced its entry into Dallas earlier this year with three separate multi-unit agreements signed and a first shop opening scheduled for Q1 2025. Playa Bowls extended their plans to develop the Dallas market with first-time franchisees

Anshuman Parikh and Brandon Tieu. The business partners have committed to opening 10 locations across Dallas over the next five years and are actively scouting prime areas for expansion. Parikh and Tieu were attracted to Playa Bowls' health-focused menu and robust corporate support, identifying Dallas as an ideal market for the brand's continued growth.

"With Playa Bowls in such an exciting growth period, we felt it was the perfect time to join the momentum and help expand the brand," said Anshuman Parikh. "The Dallas market offers plenty of untapped potential, giving the brand ample room for growth." Tieu added, "While better-for-you menus are gaining popularity, Playa Bowls has truly perfected its offerings over the course of a decade. Playa Bowls' açaí stands out from its competitors, is difficult to replicate, and beloved by customers. We're eager to be part of this business and to contribute to its continued success."

Strong Growth Across the US

Playa Bowls' strategic growth has resulted in multi-unit and single unit commitments in the following markets:



Boulder, CO – five units signed by Cody Benisch and Robert Wissing

Dallas, TX – ten units signed by Ansh Parikh and Brandon Tieu

Austin, TX – two units signed

Queens / Long Island, NY – four units signed

Nassau and Suffolk Counties, NY – eleven units signed

St. Augustine, FL – one unit signed

York, PA – one unit signed

Toms River, NJ – one unit signed

New Braunfels / San Marcos, TX – three units signed

Lawrence, Overland Park, and Leawood, KS – three units signed

Detroit, MI – one unit signed

Miami / Fort Lauderdale – two units signed

Cumming, GA – one unit signed

Hanover, NH – one unit signed

Oceanport, NJ – one unit signed

Pleasant View, UT – one unit signed

West Palm Beach and Palm Beach Gardens, FL – one unit signed Philadelphia and Scranton, PA – three units signed

Since its inception in 2014, Playa Bowls has emerged as a leader in the national superfruit bowl shop segment. Today, the brand has more than 275 shops systemwide, operating in 23 states.

Playa Bowls is seeking qualified and experienced new franchise operators with a passion for the Playa Bowls brand.

About

Playa Bowls

Known as New Jersey's original acai bowl shop, Playa Bowls is the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop serving up an extensive and unique menu of over 40 items, including the bright flavors of acai, pitaya, mango, green and coconut bowls alongside oatmeal bowls, juices, smoothies, and cold brew made with the freshest, high-quality ingredients. What began as a pair of blenders, a patio table, and a fridge in 2014 has flourished into 250 shops nationwide that operates in 23 states, thousands of employees, and a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Forbes 30 Under 30, Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers, QSR Young Leaders to Watch, and finalist for Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Visit playabowls

for additional information and stay connected on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter

and TikTok .



