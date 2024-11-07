Stanley Cup Final Post Event Business Analysis Report 2024: Sponsorship Portfolio, Broadcasters, Prize Money, Attendance And Ticketing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post Event Analysis Stanley Cup Final 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the event including its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, prize money and ticketing information. An analysis of the events sponsors is included and the estimated annual values of these deals. Information regarding the event's attendance is included.

An analysis of the recent 2024 Stanley Cup Final, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, prize money, attendance and ticketing.

70 broadcast deals were struck for media rights to show the Stanley Cup Finals 2024 across the world. - The NHL has a lucrative media rights agreements in place with ABC which shows exclusive coverage for the NHL Stanley Cup Finals, in a deal worth $400 million annually. Across ABC and ESPN+, the Stanley Cup Finals viewership averaged 4.2 million, a 62% increase from the 2.6 million viewers in 2023. In Canada, Sportsnet continues to broadcast the NHL, in a deal worth $413 million annually.

79 brands partnered with the NHL for the Stanley Cup Finals.

The average price of an annual sponsorship deal for the 2024 NBA Finals was roughly $8.4 million. CCM Hockey is the NHL's official equipment provider and largest sponsor, generating an annual income of $70 million. The competition had 24 deals in place that the analyst estimates to be worth $10 million or more annually, partnering with Apple, Honda, PepsiCo and Sportradar.

This year's Stanley Cup Finals had a total prize pool of $22 million.

Total prize money for the tournament was increased by $1 million compared to 2023. The Panthers as champions, are set to receive $6,539,375, landing each player just over $242,000. The eight teams which lost in the first round of the playoffs, received $250,000 each.

A detailed overview of the key facts and events which took place across the competion. The report identifies the major media and sponsorship players in the market, pinpoints the ticket prices on offer.

For those wanting an in-depth analysis of how the 2024 Stanley Cup Final performed, in the sense of both business and popularity.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Event Introduction



Executive Summary Introduction

2. Media Landscape



Stanley Cup Final 2024 Broadcast Breakdown in the US Stanley Cup Final 2024 Broadcast Breakdown Across the Rest of the World

3. Sponsorship



Stanley Cup Final 2024 Sponsorship Portfolio Stanley Cup Final 2024 Sponsorship Portfolio Breakdown

4. Prize Money

Stanley Cup Final 2024 Prize Money Breakdown

5. Attendance & Ticketing



Stanley Cup Final 2024 Attendance & Ticketing Breakdown Stanley Cup Final 2024 Attendance & Ticketing Breakdown Continued

6. Security Issues

Stanley Cup Final 2024 Security Issues

7. Appendix

Companies Featured



ABC

Apple

PepsiCo

Honda

CCM Hockey

adidas Sportradar

