Ananya Panday Dons Her Mom’S Old Outfit Designed By Rohit Bal On Her Friend’S Wedding Festivities

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Ananya Panday, who was recently seen in the streaming movie 'CTRL', wore her mom Bhavna Panday's ethnic outfit from 21 years ago designed by the late designer Rohit Bal.

The actress wore the outfit on the occasion of her friend, Deeya Shroff's marriage with Mihir Madhvani. On Thursday, Ananya took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures from the ceremony.

She also penned a heartwarming note in the caption, as she wrote,“briDEEEEEE @deeyashroff obsessed with my sister getting married but also not ready to let go of her yet but also very excited to have a brother now !! @mihirmadhvani also wearing my moms @rohitbalofficial from 21 years ago! Gudda forever (sic)”.

Earlier, Ananya's rumoured boyfriend, Walker Blanco had penned a romantic birthday wish for the actress on her 26th birthday. In his post, Walker professed his love for Panday, calling her“special”.

He took to his Instagram handle and shared a candid photo of the birthday girl, where she is seen sitting and smiling with her hand resting on her face. He wrote in the caption,“Happy birthday, beautiful. You are so special. I love you, Annie”.

The post sparked a frenzy among Ananya's fans, who see Walker's birthday message as an official declaration of his love for her. Walker Blanco has often expressed his admiration for Ananya on social media.

He gave her a shout-out when her Netflix film“CTRL” was released. He shared the trailer on his Instagram Stories with the message, "Can't waitttt, Annie!" along with a surprised face and a red heart emoji.

As per several media reports, Ananya first met Walker at the cruise party during a high-profile pre-wedding celebration.