Second Front System's Game Warden Now Available On Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Expanded offering delivers mission-critical software to GCP at Department of Defense Impact Levels 2, 4, and 5.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Front Systems (2F), a public-benefit software company focused on enabling the delivery of mission-critical software solutions, today announced that its accredited DevSecOps platform, Game Warden , is now available on Cloud (GCP) on Impact Levels (IL) 2, 4, and 5.

"We are ecstatic to bring the power of 2F Game Warden to Google Cloud," said TJ Rowe, CRO of Second Front Systems. "This is a critical milestone for our teams and enables us to serve Google's broad customer base. We look forward to continuing to deepen our partnership and empowering the acceleration of technology to the public sector."

The DoD uses Impact Levels to classify data and determine its sensitivity. With 2F Game Warden's accreditation on GCP at IL2, 4, and 5, 2F customers can now seamlessly deploy their GCP-hosted software to both unclassified and classified networks.

"Google Public Sector is proud to continue collaborating with Second Front to remove barriers for technology companies to deploy their solutions on government networks. This announcement sends an important message that commercial organizations can build on Google Cloud and have a clear onramp to their federal customers," said Troy Bertram, Managing Director, Public Sector Partner Sales at Google Public Sector.

This announcement comes on the heels of 2F's Series C funding round , where the company raised $70M to further support market expansion by delivering emerging technology and software tools for global security missions.

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) securely fast-tracks government access to software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications to help build a safer tomorrow. As a DOD-accredited solution for up to and including TOP SECRET and also

FedRAMP® High In Process, 2F's Game Warden provides a secure cloud hosting environment to accelerate the delivery of innovative tools and programs. With roots in U.S. Government service, this public-benefit, venture-backed software company is trusted by Government agencies and leading software providers, to empower them to succeed in their contributions to global security. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Second Front Systems

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED