GROWTH: A Bio-Art Project Unveiling The Dialogue Between Nature And Economy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Poster for the GROWTH Bio-Art Project

The GROWTH Project: An Interplay Between Nature and Human-Made Systems That Questions the Durability of Structures

- Julia Sysalova, Art Curator and CriticMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- International Conceptual Bio-Art ProjectGROWTHWithin the Boundless Group ExhibitionLiora Redman GalleryMiami, FL, USANovember 15 – November 30, 2024GROWTH, a conceptual bio-art project by artists Oxana Akopov and Vic Tur , curated by Julia Sysalova, will be presented for the first time on Friday, November 15, at 7:30 PM (EST) at Liora Redman Gallery (223 E Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33131). Part of the Boundless group exhibition, the GROWTH project is the interplay between nature and human-made systems of price and value, questioning the durability of financial structures when challenged by the cycles of nature.Titled“Growth”, the installation explores themes of Price and Value: a dialogue between nature and human-controlled systems. The tension between money as a symbol of power and material resources - created and accumulated by humanity - and nature, whose cycles form an organic, self-sustaining system independent of economic structures, prompts viewers to reconsider what holds true significance.Through biological art objects, photo, and video installations,“Growth” reveals how plants and natural elements merge into monetary symbols, from currency icons to abstract forms. This interaction reflects how material values lose significance when absorbed back into the natural world.Central to this thought-provoking project are two visual artists:Oxana Akopov (USA) is a conceptual artist working with symbols and images inspired by American cultural codes. Her art explores themes of freedom, self-identity, and a profound connection between people and their surroundings. By blending elements of photography and painting, her installations convey meaning through multi-layered imagery.Vic Tur (Victor Tur) (USA) is an experimental artist who creates unique spatial installations infused with natural elements. His work celebrates the beauty of life, using plant structures and forms that seamlessly integrate with their surroundings. Victor sees plants as a medium to sow seeds of harmony and inspiration in everyone who encounters his creations.Their collaboration offers a complementary perspective on what is truly priceless. At its core, the project emphasizes that nature, with its boundless resources, emerges as the ultimate source of value and capital. Together, the group examines the fragility of financial systems and shows how nature absorbs and transforms artificial constructs, rendering them an organic part of the natural world.The Growth Project is a call to awaken from the illusions of wealth and importance that dominate modern life. In the end, it is nature's resources - not human constructs - that sustain us.Opening: November 15, Friday, 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM (EST)Exhibition Duration: November 15 – November 30, 2024Address: Liora Redman Gallery, 223 E Flagler Street, Miami, FL, 33131Gallery Hours: By appointmentAbout the Curator: Julia Sysalova, Greece, is an Athens-based art curator, critic, and art communication educator, organizing art exhibitions across Europe and the USA. She is the Vice President at the Institute of Mediterranean Culture, and is a respected Member of the AICA (International Association of Art Critics). In 2022, she established the Art Communication Online School, dedicated to guiding artists through the complexities of the art world.About Liora Redman Gallery: The gallery located in downtown Miami's thriving arts district, serves as a sanctuary for artists exploring the depths of the human psyche. The gallery emphasizes art that examines the inner psychological relationships of thoughts and unconscious desires, providing a safe space for both creators and viewers to engage with the complexities of human existence. By offering a platform for artists to express the often hidden facets of the human experience, the gallery fosters a deeper understanding of the subconscious forces that drive us. Each exhibition invites audiences to reflect on their own inner worlds, creating a shared journey of self-discovery and connection.

Oxana Akopov

oxartstudio

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.