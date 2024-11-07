Supporting Ukraine EU's Moral Obligation - European Commissioner-Designate For Enlargement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A candidate for the position of European Commissioner for enlargement in the future composition of the European Commission, former Slovenian journalist, diplomat, and politician Marta Kos declared her intention to closely cooperate with Kyiv in the reforms and reconstruction of the country, and considers comprehensive economic, political, and military support for Ukraine a moral obligation on the part of the EU.

Kos spoke at a confirmation hearing in Brussels at the Committee on Foreign Affairs and other specialized committees of the European Parliament, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Ukraine, which is fighting for the protection of territorial integrity and defends European values, is facing brute force. Our moral duty is to be the strongest possible partner and ally for the people of Ukraine," said the commissioner-designate.

She noted that all Europeans are living in times of profound change, when the global balance of power is rapidly shifting. This challenges European democratic values ​​and institutions, because the world's authoritarian regimes would like Europe to fail. Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, according to Marta Kos, is a cruel reminder of the EU's important role not only in promoting economic and social progress, but also in protecting against tyranny and maintaining peace.

"My task will be to work closely with Kyiv on the planned reforms, and at the same time to maintain the momentum in the enlargement negotiations, supporting the recovery and reconstruction process, in coordination with the G7 and other like-minded partners. Our economic, military, and political support not only helps Ukrainians, it protects Europe as a continent. Even more, it protects the global order based on international law and multilateralism. If confirmed, I will ensure that the enlargement negotiations remain a beacon for this heroic country. This should also apply to our friends in Moldova," said Marta Kos.

"The prospect of joining the EU embodies these obligations in the most powerful way. For me, supporting Ukraine and pushing back against Russian aggression is an absolute priority, politically, economically, and financially, using our entire EU toolbox," the candidate added.

She also expressed her intention to ensure the "effective and meaningful" implementation of financing under the Ukraine Facility in the multi-year EU budget in the amount of EUR 50 billion. The same work will be done to implement the EUR 6 billion Reform and Growth Fund for the Western Balkans, as well as the proposed EUR 1.8 billion Growth Plan for Moldova, once the plan is approved.

As reported earlier, this week, the specialized committees of the European Parliament are holding confirmation hearings of designated commissioner for the new composition of the European Commission, who will be approved during a plenary vote.