Use of ketamine in Australia reaches record levels

(MENAFN) The use of ketamine in Australia has reached record levels, according to the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC). The ACIC's 23rd report from the National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program, based on data collected from 59 sites across the country in April and June 2024, found a significant rise in ketamine excretion in both capital cities and regional areas. While ketamine is used medically for anesthesia, its recreational use has been increasing, contributing to the rise in illicit drug consumption.



Cocaine use, on the other hand, was found to be lower in both capital cities and regional areas compared to December 2023, though it remained higher than pre-pandemic levels. The report also revealed a sharp decline in the consumption of opioids such as oxycodone and fentanyl, which fell to record-low levels in regional areas in April 2024. Despite these fluctuations, cannabis remained the most commonly consumed illicit drug in Australia.



ACIC Chief Executive Heather Cook emphasized the harmful consequences of illicit drug use, which include not only negative physical and mental health impacts for users and their families but also an increase in violent crimes, property crimes, and dangerous driving offenses. The report highlights the ongoing threat posed by organized crime groups, who are often behind the illicit drug trade, and their ability to operate effectively despite law enforcement efforts.



Cook also warned that these crime groups are becoming increasingly sophisticated and transnational, with significant implications for public safety, border integrity, and financial systems. The ACIC's findings underscore the urgency of addressing the growing issue of illicit drug use in Australia and the complex web of criminal activity that sustains it.

