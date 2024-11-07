Al Masaood Automobiles Announces Exclusive Offers with Deferred Payment Options on Certified Pre-Owned Altima Models

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor for Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western region, has announced its latest offers on Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles, offering customers the chance to own a 2023 or 2024 Nissan Altima starting from AED 1,303 a month. This exclusive offer is valid until December 31, 2024, while stocks last.

Customers can take advantage of flexible payment options with the "Buy Now, Pay Next Year" offer, allowing them to start their payments in 2025. Each vehicle in the program comes with a comprehensive 2-year manufacturer warranty, providing peace of mind and ensuring long-term reliability. In addition, all certified pre-owned cars undergo a thorough 167-point inspection and reconditioning process to meet the highest standards of quality and performance.

For those looking to trade in their current vehicle, Al Masaood Automobiles is offering convenient trade-in options, enabling customers to upgrade their driving experience by exchanging their existing cars for a certified pre-owned Nissan Altima.

Terms and conditions apply. To learn more about the campaign or for further inquiries, customers can contact Al Masaood Automobiles at 800 300 900 or visit





