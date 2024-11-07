solutions by stc concludes its main sponsorship of the ‘5th Gulf Cybersecurity Conference and Exhibition’

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 06 November 2024: solutions by stc, the specialized business arm of Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, announced the conclusion of its participation as a main sponsor in the ‘5th Gulf Cybersecurity Conference and Exhibition’, one of the most anticipated cybersecurity conferences in the region inviting experts from the government and private sectors. Held under the patronage of Sheikh Fahad Yousef Al-Sabah, Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Defense and Interior, the conference was held at the Arraya Ballroom, Courtyard by Marriot. The event was in cooperation with the National Cyber Security Center and the Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT), gathering over 500 participants from across the region to address critical topics in cybersecurity.



The conference was opened by His Excellency the Minister of State for Communications Affairs, Eng. Omar Saud Al-Omar, on behalf of Sheikh Fahad Yousef Al-Sabah, in the presence of stc Kuwait CEI, Eng. Muataz Abdullah Aldharrab, Mr. Mohammed N. Al-Nusif, CEO of solutions by stc Kuwait, and Eng. Fahad Al-Ali, Acting CEO of e-Portal Holding Company, along with a number of leading figures from stc Kuwait and its subsidiaries.



The executive team’s attendance aligns with the strategic objective of stc Kuwait and its subsidiaries solutions by stc and e-Portal holding when it comes to exploring innovative platforms to discuss industry focused trends and network with like-minded professionals.



The 5th Gulf Cybersecurity Conference provided a vital platform for experts and industry leaders to discuss the latest developments in cybersecurity, focusing on the increasing threat of cyberattacks and the growing importance of protecting sensitive data and digital infrastructures. The event featured high-level international speakers, expert panel discussions, and exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions.



During the conference, solutions by stc exhibited its comprehensive range of cybersecurity solutions tailored to meet the needs of businesses and governments. The Company’s team of cybersecurity specialists were present at the event to engage with government officials, technical experts, and other attendees, providing insights and addressing concerns regarding the latest cyber threats and protection strategies.



The Company also highlighted several key solutions at its booth, including its Managed Detection and Response Services (MDRS), AI-powered proprietary platform, and extended detection and response (XDR) services designed to secure complex hybrid environments. Visitors at the booth had the opportunity to explore solutions by stc’s innovative offerings, which are designed to proactively identify and mitigate cybersecurity risks, ensuring a robust defense against potential breaches.



As part of the conference’s agenda, solutions by stc also participated in a panel discussion titled ‘Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Solutions’, discussing the growing role of artificial intelligence in enhancing cybersecurity measures, exploring how AI-driven platforms can detect and respond to emerging cyber threats more efficiently. The panel also covered key topics such as cybersecurity governance, data protection, and the role of leaders in fostering greater cybersecurity awareness within organizations.



In a statement, solutions by stc highlighted that by participating in key conferences and initiatives, the Company aspired to contribute towards building a secure and resilient digital environment in line with Kuwait's Vision 2035. With the rapidly evolving digital world, solutions by stc actively explores the latest technological tools and systems to keep pace with advanced cybersecurity threats and possible malicious attacks. Moving forward, the Company will continue to introduce the latest cybersecurity solutions to support and provide 360-protection to its B2B customers.



solutions by stc has also built and solidified its reputation as one of the key players in the market offering comprehensive internet, data communication, ICT, IoT, M2M, and enterprise solutions to support network, infrastructure, and application needs. Through its active and progressive approach, the Company has since grown into a powerful one-stop shop for business and wholesale solutions, catering to the needs of government and corporate entities nationwide and across the region.







