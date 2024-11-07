Tilray Launches "Men's Health On Tap" Podcast: Acclaimed Doctors Engage In Empowering Discussions And Break Down Stigmas Around Men's Health Topics

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), a lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, announces the launch of "Men's on Tap," a new podcast series hosted by distinguished doctors, Dr. John P. Sfakianos, MD, Associate Professor, Department of Urology at the Icahn School of Medicine, and Dr. Steven A. Kaplan, MD, Professor, Department of Urology at the Icahn School of Medicine. The podcast aims to break down stigmas around men's health and invite listeners to an open conversation about important men's health topics.

"Men's Health on Tap" is a conversational podcast that covers a wide range of topics, including mental health and wellness, prostate and testicular cancer, and more. The podcast encourages men to take proactive steps toward better health by providing expert interviews, personal stories, and actionable advice.

As two distinguished doctors, Dr. Sfakianos and Dr. Kaplan understand the importance of men actively managing their health. They note that many men hesitate to discuss health concerns and may delay visiting the doctor, which can lead to more serious, undiagnosed conditions. In episode one of the podcast, they encourage men to discuss these topics openly and emphasize that regular check-ups and early intervention can help them lead healthier, longer lives.

"We are excited to launch 'Men's Health on Tap' and break down stigmas around men's health," said Dr. Sfakianos. "Our goal is to provide valuable information and resources that will help men take control of their health and wellness."











"With 'Men's Health on Tap', we are committed to providing men with the information and resources they need to take charge of their health and wellness. Through relatable conversations and expert insights, we hope to inspire positive change and increase men's health awareness. Our goal is to empower men to make informed decisions about their health and lead happier, healthier lives," said Dr. Kaplan.

This podcast series underscores Tilray's ongoing commitment to men's health, which kicked off with a special Father's Day initiative in June 2024. This initiative was launched in collaboration with Montauk Brewing and Blue Point Brewery brands and included a partnership with Medivizor , a platform providing personalized health information. Visit TaukAboutIt.com to access specialized content covering health conditions that affect both men and women.

With 'Men's Health on Tap,' we are providing accessible resources and fostering a supportive community that values the importance of health and well-being. Let us prioritize our health and support one another in our journey toward wellness.

With further support of Men's Health, this Movember, Tilray's Blue Point Brewing Company will kick off activations with the launch of their special Movember beer, ' Big Mo' , and a series of events at their Brewpub in Patchogue, New York. Meanwhile, Breckenridge Distillery has partnered with Flaviar to release Dad's Stash Whiskey , a limited-edition whiskey supporting No-Shave November and raising funds for Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC).

Tilray Brands does not encourage anyone to drink or increase their alcohol consumption for health reasons. Alcoholic beverages should always be enjoyed responsibly, in moderation, and only by adults 21+.

Listen to the "Men's Health on Tap" podcast now available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify . For more information about "Men's Health on Tap" and to stay updated on upcoming episodes, visit the Tilray Brands website or follow @Tilray on all social media platforms. Together, let's make men's health a priority.

Why Men's Health Matters:



Prevention Saves Lives: Regular discussions about health can lead to early detection of issues. From heart disease to mental health, awareness is the first step toward prevention.

Mental Health Stigma: Men often hesitate to discuss their emotional struggles due to societal expectations. By encouraging open dialogue, we can reduce the stigma surrounding mental health and promote seeking help

Physical Fitness: Conversations about exercise, nutrition, and fitness empower people to make informed choices. Whether it's hitting the gym or choosing a balanced diet, talking about it matters.

Prostate and Testicular Health: These sensitive topics deserve attention. Regular screenings and self-exams can save lives. Let's normalize these conversations. Support Networks: People thrive when they have a support system. Talking about health fosters connections and encourages accountability.



