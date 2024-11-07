Eminent Gold Hires Drill Contractor For Hot Springs Range Project In Nevada

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eminent Corp. (TSX-V: EMNT) (OTCQB: EMGDF) (the“Company” or“Eminent”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Scout LLC ("Scout"), wholly owned core drilling subsidiary of Scout Discoveries Corp., based in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho, to commence an initial drill program at the Hot Springs Range Project, Otis target. Under the agreement, the Company will initially drill up to three thousand meters using diamond core drilling. Mobilization of equipment and personnel to the drill site is scheduled to take place this month.

Paul Sun, President and CEO of the Company commented:

“This is a significant milestone for Eminent and the Company's Hot Springs Range Project, which mirrors the 42-million-ounce Getchell Trend in Nevada. We look forward to working with Scout Drilling as their expertise and proven track record in the industry will be valuable as we embark on this inaugural discovery phase of drilling.”

Dan McCoy, Chief Geologist and Director commented:

“Scout Discoveries is a full-service drilling company that provides high quality drilling, logistics, and geological services, a model that works perfectly in today's volatile junior market. Scout has assembled a committed team of drillers, geologists and managers who have impressive backgrounds and resumes. We look forward to working with them on the Hot Springs Range Project as well as other projects we are developing in our large-scale gold discovery-oriented portfolio.”

Further details about the initial drill targeting will be released in the coming weeks as the Company anticipates starting drilling in the near term. The drill agreement is dated November 4, 2024.

The Company is also pleased to announce it has retained Independent Trading Group Inc., ("ITG"), to provide market making services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange, CIRO and other applicable securities legislation.

ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange for the purpose of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of Eminent common shares. The agreement between ITG and the Company can be terminated by either party with a written notice of 30 days and the Company has agreed to pay ITG $7,000 per month, payable monthly. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement between ITG and the Company and ITG will not receive any shares or options from the Company as compensation for the services.

ITG was established in 1992 and is an independent CIRO dealer-member based in Toronto providing market making and other client solutions. ITG is independent of the Company and does not currently hold any securities of the Company. The appointment of ITG is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

“Paul Sun”

CEO and Director

About Eminent Gold

Eminent Gold is a gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the exploration and discovery of world-class gold deposits in Nevada. Its multidisciplinary team has had multiple successes in gold discoveries and brings expertise and new ideas to the Great Basin. The Company's exploration assets in the Great Basin include: Hot Springs Range Project and Gilbert South.

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed"forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words"expects","plans","anticipates","believes","intends","estimates","projects","potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions"will","would","may","could" or"should" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include the anticipated completion of the private placement and the use of proceeds from the private placement.