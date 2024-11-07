Powered By Etfs: A New Era Of Advisor-Focused Model Portfolios

RESTON,

Va., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Three companies –

Burney Company (US equities), Rayliant (ex-US equities), and Clough Capital Partners (alternatives) – are shaking up the advisor landscape with the launch of

Powered by ETFs , a joint venture combining their experience to deliver customizable models for advisors.

Why Powered by

ETFs is a Win for Advisors:

Jason Hsu, PhD, Founder & CIO of Rayliant, shares his excitement about the new era of advisor-focused model portfolios.

Burney, Rayliant and Clough are active managers with decades of investment experience.

Brainpower: Leverage the combined knowledge of three experienced active managers, gaining insights and strategies across key investment asset classes.

Tailored Asset Allocation: Access rigorously constructed models that match your clients' risk tolerance. Hassle-Free Implementation: Burney's curated OCIO services streamline model utilization and client communication.

Expertise Across the Investment Spectrum:



US Equities: Burney's Size & Style Responsive approach seeks to enhance portfolio resilience through dynamic adjustments.

International Markets: Rayliant's data-driven strategies seek to unlock alpha in global markets, especially overlooked emerging and Asian economies. Alternative Investments: Clough's knowledge in alternatives can offer crucial diversification and potential for enhanced risk-adjusted returns.

Here's what the Leaders Say:



Lowell Pratt (Burney): "We're offering a truly comprehensive solution. Our models have weathered multiple market cycles, consistently adapting and performing."

Jason Hsu (Rayliant): "Our quantitative approach complements Burney's US focus. We're bringing advisors global opportunities backed by research and local insights." Chuck Clough (Clough Capital Partners): "Our alternative strategies informed by market perspectives and security analysis offer advisors tools for diversification and alpha generation."

The Powered by

ETFs Advantage:



OCIO Services: Advisors can qualify for Burney's comprehensive Outsourced CIO services at no additional cost when you allocate to these models (subject to minimums).

Enhanced Research: Benefit from collaborative insights from all three firms, significantly expanding research depth and breadth. Active Management: Unlike static models, these ETFs adjust to changing market conditions, taking the burden off your shoulders.

Enhancing Your Clients' Portfolios:

As global markets become increasingly interconnected, Powered by ETFs offers a solution that aims to adapt to whatever the future holds.

We believe this is the future of

ETF investing. Learn more and access our models at PoweredbyETFs.

About The

Burney Company

Founded in 1974, The Burney Company has $2.9 billion in assets under management. The firm's proprietary Size & Style Responsive approach to U.S. equity management has delivered results through multiple market cycles. Burney was recently ranked the #3 Financial Advisory Firm in the U.S. on the CNBC FA 100 list for 2024*. Burney Advisor Services is a division of Burney that delivers investment management and practice management services to independent RIAs.

About

Rayliant

Rayliant, founded in 2016, manages $17.3 billion* across 7 global offices. The firm's approach to quantitative investing in international markets, particularly in Asia, has earned multiple industry accolades.

*as of 30 September 2024. Assets include non-discretionary assets managed by external asset managers using Rayliant's strategies.

About Clough Capital Partners

Founded in 1999, by Chuck Clough, Clough Capital Partners manages $1.3 billion in assets under management. Prior to founding Clough Capital, Mr. Clough had been Chief Global Investment Strategist at Merrill Lynch. The firm is known for delivering alternative strategies that combine a perspective on the capital markets with fundamental security analysis.

Disclosure: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investing involves risk of loss.

*

CNBC's annual Financial Advisor (FA)100 ranking was published on 10/2/2024 for the year 2024. CNBC ranked The Burney Company as a top 10 financial advisory firm for the third year in a row! In the latest financial Advisor (FA) 100 rankings for 2024, Burney is ranked number 3 nationally and number 1 in Virginia where we are headquartered. Thank you to our advisory team, all our client service associates, and most importantly, our clients for your continued trust and support!

A link to the

CNBC selection criteria can be found by going to < >.The Burney Company did not pay CNBC any compensation for being considered for the list, however, Burney Company does pay a licensing fee to use the CNBC logo in marketing materials.

SOURCE Burney Company

