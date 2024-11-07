Jason Schenker Delivers Keynote At The American Association Of Port Authorities (AAPA) 2024 Annual Convention In Boston

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jason Schenker Gave an Engaging Keynote for the American Association of Authorities 2024 Annual on Economics, AI, Geopolitics, and Trade

- Jason Schenker, President of Prestige EconomicsBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Futurist Institute and Prestige Economics are pleased to share that Jason Schenker , the top-ranked economist, global futurist, and bestselling author, delivered a keynote address for the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) 2024 Annual Convention in Boston, Massachusetts, on October 30, 2024.AAPA is the unified voice of the seaport industry in the Americas, representing more than 130 public port authorities in the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. For more than a century, AAPA membership has empowered port authorities and their maritime industry partners to serve global customers and create economic and social value for their communities.With his deep expertise in transportation, energy, economics, supply chain, and future trends, Mr. Schenker's speech for the AAPA Annual Convention was titled“Future Trends, Opportunities, and Risks for Port Growth in the Americas.” Mr. Schenker's talk was tailored for seaport, transportation, logistics, and supply chain leaders navigating an uncertain outlook of risks and opportunities.Drawing on exclusive research from Prestige Economics, Mr. Schenker offered insights into the economy, financial markets, and non-partisan politics. He also integrated cutting-edge trend and technology insights from The Futurist Institute, including artificial intelligence opportunities, geopolitical risks, decoupling U.S. and Chinese supply chains, and shifting global trade flows.Reflecting on his keynote, Mr. Schenker shared,“It was a pleasure to share research and insights at AAPA's 2024 Annual Convention about the most critical trends that will shape the future of seaports in the Americas, including global demographic trends, shifting supply chain risks and opportunities, practical business use cases for A.I., economic and financial market outlooks, sustainability mandates, geopolitical risks, political challenges, and other relevant topics for leaders in the industry.”Mr. Schenker's speech and remarks emphasized multiple themes essential for seaport, supply chain, logistics, and transportation leaders seeking to capture upside opportunities and manage future challenges, including:- Outlook for the U.S. and Global Economy- U.S. Jobs, Domestic Consumption, and Consumer Debt- Practical Artificial Intelligence Use Cases- Cold War Two® Geopolitical Implications for Supply Chains and Port Dynamics- U.S. 2024 Presidential Election Risks- Global Supply Chain Decoupling- Key Strategic Implications for Ports“With more infrastructure grant dollars than ever before going to critical upgrades combined with private investment, we already know the future of America's ports is bright,” exclaimed Cary S. Davis, AAPA President and CEO.“It was a privilege to have Jason Schenker deliver an engaging presentation and provide our ports and partners with a fuller picture of where the industry fits into the larger economic picture during our 113th Annual Convention in Boston.Immediately following his keynote speech, Mr. Schenker was joined on stage by Lasse Peterson, the Chief Executive Officer of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, the largest U.S. dredger and a key sponsor of the AAPA 2024 Annual Convention. Mr. Peterson asked several questions related to Mr. Schenker's keynote remarks.After the event, Mr. Schenker expressed his appreciation for the invite to speak to the AAPA:“It was an honor sharing original research from Prestige Economics and The Futurist Institute with some of the world's leading port, maritime, supply chain, and logistics leaders.”About Jason SchenkerJason Schenker prepares leaders for the future. He is the President of Prestige Economics and the Chairman of The Futurist Institute. Mr. Schenker has given over 1,200 keynote speeches and over 1,000 television interviews, including as a Guest Host on Bloomberg Television. Over 1.2 million students have taken Jason's 41 LinkedIn Learning courses on business, leadership, economics, and finance. He is the author and editor of 36 books, including 15 bestsellers on economics, technology, finance, supply chain, and energy. Mr. Schenker holds master's degrees in Applied Economics from UNC Greensboro, Germanic Languages and Literature from UNC Chapel Hill, and Negotiation, Conflict Resolution, and Peacebuilding from CSU Dominguez Hills. He is also a Board Leadership Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) and an Adjunct Fellow of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Jason Schenker is a 2024 LinkedIn Top Voice.- For more information about The Futurist Institute, visit- For more information about Prestige Economics, visit- For more information about Jason Schenker, visit

