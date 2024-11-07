KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down By 82 Cents To USD 74.28 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti oil price fell down by 82 cents to USD 74.28 per barrel Wednesday, compared with USD 75.10 pb the day before, Kuwait Corporation (KPC) said on Thursday. Globally, went down by 61 cents to USD 74.92 pb, and West Texas Intermediate crude fell by 30 cents to USD 71.69 pb. (end) km

