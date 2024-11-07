Salman Khan Death Threats: Mumbai Police Arrests Lawrence Bishnoi's 'Brother' Bikaram Jalaram

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Salman Khan death threats: Mumbai arrested Bikaram Jalaram Bishnoi, from Karnataka for sending a threatening message to the control room of Mumbai Traffic Police for Salman Khan.

The accused Bikaram Jalaram Bishnoi who claimed to be the brother of Lawrence Bishnoi is a native of Jalore district of Rajasthan, said Mumbai Police.



Actor Salman Khan had again received a threat in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi on November 5.



Mumbai Police Traffic Control received a threatening message in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi which says,“This is Lawrence Bishnoi's brother. If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should go to our temple and apologise or give ₹5 crore. If he does not do this, we will kill him. Our gang is still active.”, said Mumbai Police.

(More to come...)