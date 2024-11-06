KP Energy Ltd Secures 1,003 MW Renewable Energy Project From Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 6 (KNN)

KP Ltd, a leader in India's energy sector, announced on Tuesday a significant milestone with the of approximately 1,003.7 megawatts (MW) of green energy projects from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL).

This ambitious project is set to expand KP Energy's portfolio and support India's renewable energy goals as part of its broader efforts toward sustainable development.

The projects will be developed under definitive agreements that KP Energy and GUVNL are set to finalise in the coming months, according to the company's recent filing with the exchange.

These agreements will lay the groundwork for a comprehensive framework covering the engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) responsibilities KP Energy will undertake.

While the project represents a substantial increase in KP Energy's renewable portfolio, specific financial terms have not been disclosed.

The new project reinforces KP Energy's position as a major contributor to India's clean energy future, where the company has already established itself with a focus on wind and solar energy solutions.

The firm offers end-to-end services that include project development, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning, making it a sought-after partner in the renewable energy industry.

Based in Gujarat, KP Energy is recognised for its commitment to sustainable practices and its contribution to reducing India's reliance on fossil fuels.

The company has been actively expanding across multiple states, positioning itself as a driver of energy innovation in both wind and solar power sectors.

By enhancing its capacity to deliver reliable, clean energy, KP Energy aims to play a crucial role in helping India meet its renewable energy targets, set at an ambitious 500 GW by 2030.

In parallel, KPI Green Energy Ltd, another major Indian renewable energy player, is also expanding its green energy footprint, with a primary focus on solar power generation.

Known for its efficiency-driven projects, KPI Green Energy operates under the Independent Power Producer (IPP) and Captive Power Producer (CPP) models, providing sustainable power solutions to industrial and commercial clients.

Like KP Energy, KPI Green is committed to enhancing India's renewable energy landscape and reducing carbon emissions through high-impact solar projects.

With both companies pushing forward, India's renewable energy sector continues to grow, aligning with global trends and underscoring the country's commitment to a greener future.

(KNN Bureau)