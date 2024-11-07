For ‘Shaitani Rasmein’ Actress Sumit Singh Travel Is More Than Just ‘Ticking Places Off A List’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Sumit Singh, who brings the character Pinni to life in“Shaitani Rasmein”, shared her passion for exploring new places and the special memories she's made during her travels to picturesque locales.

She said: "As per me isn't just about ticking places off a list; it's about discovering new sides of yourself along the way. Whether you're exploring hidden spots, diving into rich history, or tasting food that's a story in itself, every moment leaves a mark.”

Sumit added:“Going solo or with friends, travel is packed with unforgettable experiences and surprising connections that make the world feel a little smaller and life feel a lot bigger. It's the kind of adventure that no book can teach – that's why I can't get enough of it!"

The actress recently visited the Queen Of Hills Shimla.

Reminiscing about the trip, she said: "Recently, I visited Shimla, and it felt like stepping into another world! The beauty of the place, with its serene landscapes and snow-capped mountains, makes you forget everything else.”

“The locals are incredibly warm and welcoming, and the vibe there is pure happiness. Shimla is an absolute must-visit! The snow was magical, and the pahadi food was so fresh and full of flavor it was like nothing I've ever tasted. And the local dress and culture blend tradition with style in the coolest way. Shimla has it all!" she added.

“Shaitani Rasmein” formerly starred Naqiyah Haji, Vibhav Roy and Shefali Jariwala. As of September 2024, it stars Sumit Singh as the second generation lead. It is a romance thriller with a wedding theme, as well as supernatural elements.

“Shaitani Rasmein” is a 2024 wedding fantasy thriller TV series about an orphan named Nikki who challenges the evil entity Malik, worshipped by the people of Bhurangarh. The show airs on Star Bharat.