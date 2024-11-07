Iran plans to expand transit rail freight routes through CIS countries

(MENAFN) Jabar-Ali Zakari, the Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI), attended the 81st meeting of the Council for Rail Transport of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The meeting focused on discussing the possibility of expanding transit rail freight routes through CIS countries, an important issue for Iran as the majority of its rail transit occurs via this region. One of Iran's primary objectives in being a part of the CIS Rail Transport Council is to secure permission for its rail freight to be transported through the CIS rail network, and negotiations on this matter are ongoing.



The CIS Rail Transport Council convenes twice annually, gathering heads of the member states, with the Russian Federation currently chairing the council. Iran participates as an affiliated member, seeking to enhance its integration into the regional rail transport framework. The discussions at the meeting covered several critical topics, including research and development plans for international rail transportation, the presentation of performance reports by member countries on freight and passenger transportation, and the review of institutions' and specialized commissions' performance within the council.



Additional items on the agenda included the review of tariff policies for international rail transit and the status of mutual settlements between council members. These matters are essential for fostering cooperation and ensuring smooth operations of the CIS rail network for international trade and travel. The 81st meeting coincided with the 30th anniversary of Uzbekistan Railways, adding significance to the event as it celebrated decades of progress in the country's railway sector.



During his visit, Zakari also planned to hold discussions with the head of Uzbekistan Railways, aiming to explore opportunities to increase international rail transport between the two nations. This initiative highlights Iran's ongoing efforts to expand its rail transport connections and enhance its position as a regional transit hub.

