Nigeria's National Flag To Fly At Half-Mast Following Army Chief's Death

(MENAFN- IANS) Abuja, Nov 7 (IANS) Nigerian President Bola Tinubu directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast for seven days while confirming the death of Taoreed Lagbaja, the country's chief.

Tinubu said in a statement that Lagbaja, a lieutenant general, died late on Tuesday in the southwestern state of Lagos following a period of illness. He was 56.

"Throughout his service, Lt.-Gen. Lagbaja demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment," the Nigerian leader said on Wednesday, adding that the deceased army chief had made "significant contributions to the nation."

Expressing his condolences to the family and the Nigerian armed forces, Tinubu noted that Lagbaja played pivotal roles in numerous internal security operations in the most populous African country, Xinhua news agency reported.

The late army chief, an alumnus of the US Army College, was appointed by Tinubu on June 19, 2023.