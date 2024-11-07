Folk Singer Sharda Sinha's Last Rites To Be Held With Full State Honours Today In Patna

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The last rites of renowned folk Sharda Sinha will be performed with full state honours today. The folk singer passed away on Tuesday at around 9.20 pm due to refractory shock as a result of 'septicaemia', said an AIIMS Delhi official.

Chief Nitish Kumar has announced that the last rites of the singer, Padma Bhushan awardee, would be conducted with full state honours, as per an official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

Sharda Sinha, known as the "Bihar Kokila" for her melodious renditions of folk music, was admitted to AIIMS Delhi and was under treatment at the hospital's oncology department. The singer had been battling multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, which has significantly affected her health since 2018.

She breathed her last on the first day of the Chhath Puja, a day particularly significant to her fans due to her iconic Chhath Mahaparv songs .

An emotional statement from her son, Anshuman Sinha, revealed the family's decision to hold her last rites at the same location where his father's final rites were performed in Patna.

"This is a sad time for us," said Anshuman. "She was very close to all of us, and it is a shock for everyone who knew her. My mother's presence was always felt through her songs, and her motherhood was reflected in both her music and her personality. She will always remain in the hearts of the people" he said.

The mortal remains of the legendary folk singer Sharda Sinha on Wednesday early morning reached the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport as her last rites will be performed in Patna.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, who was personally affected by Sharda Sinha's passing, expressed his sorrow, saying,“The demise of Sharda Sinha is an irreparable loss. Her family has decided that her last rites will be held in Bihar with full honours. This is a personal loss for me as well. She had promised to visit my house, but now that promise will remain unfulfilled. May God give strength to her family and to all those who loved her.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the national tributes, calling Sinha's death an "irreparable loss" for the music world.

He praised her immense contributions to Bhojpuri and Maithili folk music genres, particularly for her deeply moving Chhath songs, which are a staple of the annual Chhath Puja celebrations.

"The echo of her melodious songs will last forever," said the Prime Minister in a statement of condolence.

Sinha's impact on the traditional folk music scene has left an indelible mark, with her voice remaining a quintessential part of Bihar's cultural heritage.

Renowned for her soulful renditions, she was a cultural ambassador who brought the essence of Bihar's folk music to audiences nationwide and abroad.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also expressed his condolences, calling her an irreplaceable figure in the state's cultural history. Tributes also poured in from other political leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and other regional leaders.

Sharda Sinha's death marks the end of an era in Bihar's folk music tradition. Her career, which began in the 1970s, spanned decades and included countless contributions to Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Hindi folk music was particularly celebrated for her renditions of the songs associated with the Chhath festival, a key cultural event in Bihar, which her music had become synonymous with.

Her powerful and soothing voice, along with her deep connection to the land and its traditions, made her a beloved figure, not just in Bihar, but throughout India.