Bank Al Etihad, UNICEF Renew Partnership To Support Youth-Led Climate Action In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Bank al Etihad and UNICEF have renewed their partnership for the third consecutive year to support youth‐led climate action and strengthen awareness of climate change across Jordan.

The partnership will help raise awareness among 100,000 young people on how they can actively combat climate change through advocacy at various levels, according to a UNICEF statement.

Also, 3,000 individuals, 50 per cent of whom are young women, will participate in capacity-building programmes designed to enhance their skills and ability to access green jobs and sustainable employment opportunities in the Kingdom.

“At Bank al Etihad, we recognise the critical role youth play in addressing the climate challenges facing our world. Through this partnership with UNICEF, we are committed to helping them develop the skills and confidence they need to drive forward sustainable solutions that will benefit all of Jordan,” said Nadia Al Saeed, CEO of Bank al Etihad.

Jordan faces significant climate challenges, and while children and young people are particularly vulnerable to climate change, they also hold the potential to drive transformative change with the right support and opportunities, according to the statement.

UNICEF Representative to Jordan Philippe Duamelle said:“In Jordan, youth are a driving force that is eager to contribute to the sustainable development of the country. Through this continued partnership, UNICEF and Bank al Etihad are equipping a new generation of young people to become climate advocates in their local communities, as well as contribute to global climate initiatives.”

Thanks to the support of Bank al Etihad, young people will have the opportunity to amplify their voices at critical events, such as the Local Conference of Youth on Climate Change 2024 (LCOY), the statement added.

The partnership will also support young climate leaders from Jordan in participating in global networks, such as the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which is scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan later in the year.