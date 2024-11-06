Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan's Movie Breaches ₹200 Crore Mark, Mints THIS Much On Wed
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy movie breached the ₹200 crore mark in terms of worldwide collection, reported industry tracker Sacnilk on Wednesday. The movie has earned an estimated ₹208 crore worldwide and ₹148 crore in India (Net).
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 witnessed a downward trend in its box office collection on Wednesday as it earned ₹10.50 crore (India Net) on November 6 compared to ₹14 crore collection on Tuesday, November 5.
(More to come)
