Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan's Movie Breaches ₹200 Crore Mark, Mints THIS Much On Wed

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy movie breached the ₹200 crore mark in terms of worldwide collection, reported tracker Sacnilk on Wednesday. The movie has earned an estimated ₹208 crore worldwide and ₹148 crore in India (Net).



Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 witnessed a downward trend in its box office collection on Wednesday as it earned ₹10.50 crore (India Net) on November 6 compared to ₹14 crore collection on Tuesday, November 5.

(More to come)