NYT Reveals Details Of First Fight Between Ukrainian Forces And North Korean Soldiers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) North Korean have entered the fight in Russia's war against Ukraine, clashing for the first time with Ukrainian forces who are occupying a large chunk of Russia's Kursk region.

That is according to The New York Times , Ukrinform reports.

According to a Ukrainian official, the engagement was limited and likely meant to probe the Ukrainian lines for weaknesses. The North Koreans fought together with Russia's 810th Separate Naval Infantry Brigade, the official said.

It was unclear when the fighting took place. The Ukrainian official offered no details about casualties. A U.S. official, in turn, said a significant number of North Korean troops were killed. Both officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to share sensitive military information.

The North Korean troops are part of what Ukrainian and Western officials estimate to be a contingent of about 10,000 soldiers sent by the North Korea's leader, Kim Jong-un, to bolster Russian forces trying to dislodge the Ukrainians from the Kursk region.

Photo: KCTV