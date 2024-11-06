J&K HC Seeks Dal Water Test Reports 'Without Fail'
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Wednesday directed Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee to place“without fail” reports of the tests conducted regarding Dal Lake water in the past six months.
Hearing Public Interest Litigation filed in 2002 by a then law student Syed Tahir Iqbal Geelani, a Division Bench of Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Puneet Gupta also directed that the reports“necessarily” must provide this Court with the current value of the state of water of the Dal Lake, the permissible limits of the various constituents and a brief opinion whether values are within or below standard measures.
The Division Bench passed the order after senior advocate and amicus curie in the PIL, Z.A. Shah, took it through various orders passed in the past reflecting the court's“grave concern”. He said there has been non-compliance on part of the authorities with regard to previous orders passed by the Court earlier.
“The need to read and appreciate these orders are essential to understand the meandering course that the case was taken till date over a period of 22 years,” the court said, adding,“The same would continue on the next date of hearing, but by way of direction, we deem it essential to direct the respondents to place before this Court on the next date of hearing without fail the reports of the test conducted by the Pollution Control Committee pertaining to the water of Dal Lake from the past six months.”
The court further said:“Necessarily this report must provide this Court with the current value of the state of water of the Dal Lake, the permissible limits of the various constituents and a brief opinion expressing whether values are within standard or below standard.”
While ordering the listing of the PIL on December 3, the court ordered that a report regarding tests must reach the office of the Advocate General one week before the date of hearing with advance copy to be served upon the Amicus Curiae,“which shall be the responsibility of the Advocate General's Office.”
