Announcing The Artists Selected For URGENCIES (2025) At CCA Derry~Londonderry

(MENAFN- Pressat) CCA Derry~Londonderry is pleased to announce the artists selected for URGENCIES (2025):



Aidan O'Neill, Cara Donaghey, Emily Waszak, Hannah Casey Brogan, James Mooney/Alex Pollock/Rodhlann Mossop/Sadhbh Sheehan, Katrina Cobain, Kelly Ewing, Leah Corbett, Niall McLaughlin, Sgàire Wood.

Selected by CCA Director Catherine Hemelryk and Artist Jennifer Trouton, the URGENCIES (2025) artists represent a snapshot of some of the concerns and interests held today by early-career artists connected to our region. Working across a wide range of media, the topics covered include ecological breakdown, mental health, toxic masculinity, conflict, privilege, power, preservation and healthcare. Many of the works have been inspired by personal experience and specific issues but speak to wider national and global contexts such as medication shortages, violent attacks on identity, library closures, flooding, and the toxic blooms of Lough Neagh.

URGENCIES (2025) is the fourth edition of the biennial group exhibition selected through open call. The project will launch on Saturday 18 January 2025 at 7pm and will take place in CCA's galleries and offsite until 15 March 2025.

Speaking about URGENCIES (2025) selectors said,

“I was honoured to be invited to co-curate URGENCIES with Catherine at the CCA. It has provided me with a front row seat to the breadth of talent and the diversity of conceptual interests and fascinations amongst today's emerging artists. Their work has displayed empathy and understanding and a deep concern for personal and societal issues that are both local and global. I look forward to seeing how their individual and collective practices engage with audiences in the gallery and beyond.”- Jennifer Trouton, Artist

“One of the joys of URGENCIES is that it makes sure we have a clear way into CCA for artists; it is always really exciting to see what everyone is getting up to! It has been fascinating to chart how the topics and concerns shift over the years as well as the different generations coming through. Each call presents some familiar names as well as many that are completely new to us. When selecting the artists for the URGENCIES exhibition, I'm always scouting for artists for other aspects of our programmes at CCA as well as recommending to other researchers and curators, and it's always really satisfying to see what else ripples out over time.”- Catherine Hemelryk, Director, CCA Derry~Londonderry

And Clare Mc Comish, Arts Development Officer, Visual Arts, Arts Council of Northern Ireland said,

“The Centre for Contemporary Art Derry~Londonderry (CCA) is supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland through its Annual Funding Programme for Organisations. CCA's work reflects the core values of the Arts Council's strategic plan, 'Championing the Arts 2024–34', particularly in the opportunities it creates for the public to experience innovative, experimental and engaging art. URGENCIES is a prime example of ambitious programming, supporting new and emerging artists. The biennial group exhibition provides a platform for artists to communicate socio cultural environmental issues in unique and intriguing ways. CCA, located in Artillery Street, within the city walls, provides an inviting and accessible space, fostering participation in the cultural life of the city.”

URGENCIES ARCHIVE:



URGENCIES (2023)

Artists: Chloe Austin, Husk Bennett, Daniel Coleman, Sarah Diver Lang, DreamBean, Miach Malachy, Julie Lovett, Richard Magee, Silvia Mandic, Yasmine Robinson.

Selectors: Joy Gerrard & Catherine Hemelryk

CCADLD/exhibitions/urgencies-2023

URGENCIES (2021)

Artists: Martin Boyle, Bryony Dunne, Brian Farrell, Edy Fung, Kathryn Graham, Michael Hanna, Patrick Hickey, Siobhán Kelly, Lucie McLaughlin, Christopher Steenson, Frank Wasser.

Selectors: Locky Morris & Catherine Hemelryk

CCADLD/exhibitions/urgencies-2021

URGENCIES (2019)

Artists: Bronagh Gallagher, Denise McShannon, Doireann Ní Ghrioghair, Hamish MacPherson, Laura O'Connor, Michelle Hall, Myriad Carten, Niamh McConaghy, Paddy McKeown and Soft Fiction Projects (Alessia Cargnelli and Emily McFarland).

Selectors: Willie Doherty & Catherine Hemelryk

CCADLD/exhibitions/urgencies

URGENCIES (2025) is supported by the National Lottery through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Derry City & Strabane District Council.

#ACNISupported #NationalLottery





ENDS



Centre for Contemporary Art Derry~Londonderry

10–12 Artillery Street, Derry~Londonderry, BT48 6RG, Northern Ireland

+44(0)2871 373538 | ccadld | ...

Opening times: Tuesday–Saturday noon–6pm. Free admission

About CCA Derry~Londonderry:

The Centre for Contemporary Art (CCA) is a publicly funded space within the historic city walls of Derry~Londonderry. CCA creates opportunities for audiences to experience ambitious, experimental and engaging art and for emerging artists to develop successful careers. CCA fosters a wide range of artistic, curatorial and critical practices through five programme streams: research and production, exhibition-making, public programmes, publishing and residencies.

CCA was a Finalist in Art Fund Museum of the Year 2021, the largest museum prize in the world. CCA was recognised for its resilience and adaptability throughout the pandemic, and their continued effort to support audiences and artists including creating paid opportunities for artists and freelancers when they needed it most.

CCA is a member of Plus Tate: Plus Tate is a network, which comprises 35 cultural institutions – including the Tate galleries – that have strong artistic vision, a focus on contemporary art, outstanding public programming and a commitment to local community engagement through art. Plus Tate aims to support the development of the visual arts across the UK.

Dates:

URGENCIES (2025) will run from 18 January–15 March 2025.

Launch: Saturday 18 January 2024, 7–9pm.

Images:

Hannah Casey Brogan, seeds (2024). Drawing on paper.Cara Donaghey, C3630 : Road at Gransha,Tuesday 23 June 2009 (2024). Etching.Aidan O'Neill, mzUNga (2024). Video.Leah Corbett, Carnegie Oldpark Library, Belfast (2024). Photograph.

For media inquiries:

Tansy Cowley, Marketing Coordinator for CCA Derry~Londonderry, 10-12 Artillery Street, Derry~Londonderry, BT48 6RG, Northern Ireland

... | +44(0)2871 373538 | @CCADLD

