Chord Energy Reports Strong Third Quarter 2024 Financial And Operating Results, $146MM Of Share Repurchases And Issues 2025 - 2027 Outlook

Cash Flow from Operations and Adjusted Free Cash Flow exceeded expectations in 3Q24, supported by oil volumes near the high-end of guidance and capital below the low-end of guidance;

Lowering FY24 capital guidance, while raising FY24 oil volumes guidance;

Share repurchases increased to $146MM in 3Q24 or over 1.5% of shares outstanding;

Third-mile productivity factor increased to 100%, reflecting full contribution from last mile; and Issued three-year outlook (2025 – 2027), spending $1.4B of capital annually to hold oil volumes flat. 3Q24 Operational and Financial Highlights:

Oil volumes of 158.8 MBopd were near the high-end of guidance, reflecting strong well performance and lower downtime;

Total volumes of 280.8 MBoepd were above the high-end of guidance;

E&P and other CapEx of $329.2MM was below the low-end of guidance reflecting lower spending and program timing;

Lease Operating Expense ("LOE") of $9.56 per Boe was favorable to expectations as a result of lower maintenance and improved downtime;

Net cash provided by operating activities was $663.2MM and net income was $225.3MM;

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $674.5MM and Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1) was $312.5MM; and Released 2023 Sustainability Report on September 30, 2024, highlighting Chord's commitment to sustainable business operations and continuous improvement. 3Q24 Shareholder Return Highlights:

Return of capital set at $234MM, or 75% of Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1);

Repurchased $146MM of common stock, representing more than 90% of capital returned to shareholders after the base dividend;

Declared a base-plus-variable cash dividend of $1.44 per share of common stock; and Authorized new share repurchase program totaling $750MM, replacing the existing program.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measures under United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

"Chord's outstanding third quarter performance reflects solid execution and strong well performance," said Danny Brown, Chord Energy's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Production was near the top-end of guidance, while capital was below the low-end of guidance. This strong performance supported the continued execution of Chord's shareholder return strategy, which included a meaningful increase to share repurchases in the third quarter. Chord's valuation is compelling, and we expect share repurchases to comprise a significant portion of future shareholder returns, especially at current prices. In addition, three-mile lateral development continues to be a key factor driving a positive rate of change through our business, and we are seeing recoveries proportional to the increased lateral length. As a result, we are updating the productivity factor of the third mile to 100%. Congratulations to the Chord team for continuing to challenge themselves to raise the bar. Your hard work is evident in our company's success."

Mr. Brown continued, "Since closing, the Chord team has been working diligently to integrate the Enerplus assets, drive synergy capture and enhance efficiency. I'm pleased to announce a new three-year outlook, which results in holding oil volumes flat with pro forma 2024 levels from 2025 through 2027 and annual capital expenditures of $1.4 billion per year. This outcome is a material improvement in capital efficiency and illustrates the quality and depth of our inventory. Chord is a premier Williston Basin operator with enhanced scale, significant low-cost inventory, financial strength and peer-leading shareholder returns. Chord's durable free cash flow generation is evident in our improving capital efficiency and compelling long-term financial outlook. We remain focused on optimizing capital allocation while operating in a safe and sustainable manner."

3Q24 Operational and Financial Update:

The following table presents select 3Q24 operational and financial data compared to guidance released on August 7, 2024:

Metric

Actual

Guidance Oil Volumes (MBopd)

158.8

154.5 – 159.5 NGL Volumes (MBblpd)

51.7

47.3 – 48.8 Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfpd)

421.8

418.5 – 431.5 Total Volumes (MBoepd)

280.8

271.5 – 280.2 E&P & Other CapEx ($MM)

$329.2

$335 – $365 Oil Discount to WTI ($/Bbl)

$(1.51)

$(2.25) – $(0.25) NGL Realization (% of WTI)

8

%

8% – 18% Natural Gas Realization (% of Henry Hub)

20

%

35% – 45% LOE ($/Boe)

$9.56

$9.35 – $10.35 Cash GPT ($/Boe)(1)

$2.91

$2.65 – $3.25 Cash G&A ($MM)(1)

$27.9

$29.0 – $31.0 Production Taxes (% of Oil, NGL and Natural Gas Sales)

9.0

%

8.3% – 8.7% Cash Interest ($MM)(1)

$19.8

$16.0 – $18.0 Cash Tax (% of Adjusted EBITDA)(2)

2

%

6% – 12%

___________________ (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP. (2) Guidance range based on NYMEX WTI between $70/Bbl – $90/Bbl.

Chord had 46 gross (36.0 net) operated turn-in-line ("TIL") wells in 3Q24.

During the three months ended September 30, 2024, net cash provided by operating activities was $663.2MM and net income was $225.3MM ($3.59/diluted share). Adjusted EBITDA was $674.5MM, Adjusted Free Cash Flow was $312.5MM and Adjusted Net Income was $212.8MM ($3.40/diluted share). Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Net Income are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP.

Return of Capital:

Chord declared a base-plus-variable cash dividend of $1.44 per share of common stock, including a base dividend of $1.25 per share of common stock and a variable dividend of $0.19 per share of common stock. The dividends will be payable on December

12, 2024 to shareholders of record as of November

27, 2024. Details regarding the calculation of the variable dividend can be found in the Company's most recent investor presentation located on its website at .

During 3Q24, the Company repurchased 951,417 shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $153.50 per share totaling $146.0MM. Share repurchases represented more than 90% of shareholder returns after the base dividend in 3Q24. Chord's Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program totaling $750MM, which replaces the existing program which had approximately $445MM remaining at September 30, 2024.

Acquisition and Divestiture:

During 3Q24, Chord entered into a definitive agreement to divest its entire position in the DJ Basin. On October 25, 2024, Chord completed the sale of the DJ Basin assets and received net proceeds (after customary purchase price adjustments) of $36.1MM. Chord expects to use the net proceeds from the DJ Basin divestiture to fund recent acquisitions and repurchase shares of common stock in 4Q24.

Additionally, during 3Q24, Chord entered into agreements to acquire additional working interests in operated assets in the Williston Basin for total cash consideration of $7.0MM,

which was funded with cash on hand. The net volume impact of these portfolio changes is expected to reduce 4Q24 oil volumes by approximately 0.4 MBopd.



2025 – 2027 Outlook:

Chord expects to spend $1.4B of capital per year for each of the next three years (2025 – 2027) to maintain flat pro forma FY24 oil volumes of 152 MBopd – 153 MBopd. Chord's three-year outlook reflects the improving capital efficiency of its program, supported by high-quality inventory, enhanced operational efficiencies and over $200MM of synergies from the combination with Enerplus.

Updated 2024 Outlook:

Chord is updating its FY24 guidance to reflect 3Q24 results and its 4Q24 outlook. Chord expects to generate approximately $2.7B of Adjusted EBITDA and $1.1B of Adjusted Free Cash Flow on a pro forma basis in FY24, with a reinvestment rate less than 60%. Chord's updated outlook reflects actual pricing for 1Q24 – 3Q24 and $70/Bbl WTI and $2.50/MMBtu Henry Hub for 4Q24.



Full year oil volumes updated to account for strong 3Q24 performance and the latest 4Q24 outlook, which includes the impact of October wildfires and recent A&D activity. Pro forma FY24 midpoint oil volumes of 152.7 MBopd increased 0.6 MBopd from August guidance (including the impact of A&D), representing the second increase in oil guidance this year;

FY24 pro forma capital guidance reduced $10MM to $1.48B, reflecting program efficiencies and lower spending. 4Q24 capital reflects program timing and some deferred spending from 3Q24;

Full year natural gas and NGL volumes adjusted to reflect latest estimates on volume mix and activity deferrals in the Marcellus shale;

Lowering 4Q24 oil differentials to reflect continued pricing improvement in the Williston Basin. Adjusting 4Q24 natural gas and NGL realizations to reflect current market conditions;

Lowering FY24 LOE to reflect better than expected 3Q24 performance and improved 4Q24 outlook;

Increasing production tax estimate to account for higher oil sales and lower gas prices; and Lowering cash tax guidance to reflect the acceleration of certain deferred tax benefits.

In early October, wildfires spread in select areas of North Dakota. There were no injuries to Chord staff; however, the broader community suffered two fatalities and various homes and infrastructure were damaged. During the fires, Chord coordinated with authorities to proactively shut in certain sites and facilities. The impact of these curtailments reduced 4Q24 oil volumes by approximately 0.9 MBopd and is reflected in Chord's 4Q24 guidance below.



The following table presents select operational and financial guidance for 4Q24 and FY24:

Metric

4Q24 Guidance

FY24 Guidance(1) Oil Volumes (MBopd)

149.5 – 154.5

152.0 – 153.3 NGL Volumes (MBblpd)

46.1 – 47.6

47.7 – 48.1 Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfpd)

395.5 – 408.5

407.6 – 410.9 Total Volumes (MBoepd)

261.5 – 270.1

267.6 – 269.8 E&P & Other CapEx ($MM)

$315 – $355

$1,460 – $1,500 Oil Discount to WTI ($/Bbl)

$(2.00) – $0.00

$(1.75) – $(1.25) NGL Realization (% of WTI)

5% – 15%

9% – 11% Natural Gas Realization (% of Henry Hub)

25% – 35%

34% – 36% LOE ($/Boe)

$9.25 – $10.25

$9.38 – $9.63 Cash GPT ($/Boe)(2)

$2.60 – $3.20

$3.11 – $3.25 Cash G&A ($MM)(2)

$29.0 – $31.0

$116.2 – $118.2 Production Taxes (% of Oil, NGL and Natural Gas Sales)

8.7% – 9.1%

8.8% – 8.9% Cash Interest ($MM)(2)

$18.0 – $20.0

$62.7 – $64.7 Cash Tax (% of Adjusted EBITDA)(3)

0% – 5%

2% – 4%

___________________ (1) Includes the results of Enerplus for the full-year. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure under GAAP. (3) 4Q24 cash tax guidance reflects WTI prices between $60/Bbl – $80/Bbl. FY24 cash tax guidance range reflects actual prices for 1Q24 – 3Q24 and $60/Bbl – $80/Bbl in 4Q24.

Select Operational and Financial Data:

The following table presents select operational and financial data for the periods presented:



3Q24

2Q24

3Q23 Production data:









Crude oil (MBopd) 158.8

118.1

101.4 NGLs (MBblpd) 51.7

40.5

36.0 Natural gas (MMcfpd) 421.8

291.5

231.7 Total production (MBoepd) 280.8

207.2

176.0 Percent crude oil 56.6

%

57.0

%

57.6

% Average sales prices:









Crude oil, without realized derivatives ($/Bbl) $



73.51

$



78.89

$



83.22 Differential to NYMEX WTI ($/Bbl) (1.51)

(1.71)

0.69 Crude oil, with realized derivatives ($/Bbl) 73.58

78.53

76.45 Crude oil realized derivatives ($MM) (1.0)

(3.9)

(63.1) NGL, without realized derivatives ($/Bbl) 6.31

9.99

12.38 NGL, with realized derivatives ($/Bbl) 6.31

9.99

12.38 Natural gas, without realized derivatives ($/Mcf) 0.44

0.67

1.11 Natural gas, with realized derivatives ($/Mcf) 0.44

0.67

1.11 Selected financial data ($MM):









Revenues:









Crude oil revenues $

1,073.9

$



848.1

$



776.0 NGL revenues 30.0

36.8

41.0 Natural gas revenues 17.1

17.8

23.6 Total oil, NGL and natural gas revenues $

1,121.0

$



902.7

$



840.6 Cash flows:









Net cash provided by operating activities: $



663.2

$



460.9

$



399.5 Non-GAAP financial measures(1):









Adjusted EBITDA $



674.5

$



567.9

$



469.1 Adjusted Free Cash Flow(2) 312.5

216.1

207.4 Adjusted Net Income 212.8

234.9

220.2 Select operating expenses:









LOE $



247.1

$



176.6

$



177.1 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses ("GPT") 77.4

63.1

52.3 Production taxes 101.0

79.5

72.5 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 360.2

227.9

160.3 Total select operating expenses $



785.7

$



547.1

$



462.2 Earnings per share:









Basic earnings per share $





3.63

$





4.36

$





5.01 Diluted earnings per share 3.59

4.25

4.77 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)(1) 3.40

4.69

5.04

___________________ (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP. (2) 2Q24 Adjusted Free Cash Flow includes $16.1MM of capital incurred related to divested non-operated assets that was reimbursed.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, Marcellus natural gas volumes and realized natural gas prices were 114.2 MMcfpd and $1.32/Mcf, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 (including a full-year of Enerplus), Marcellus natural gas volumes and realized natural gas prices were 116.1 MMcfpd and $1.69/Mcf, respectively.



Capital Expenditures:

The following table presents the Company's total capital expenditures ("CapEx") by category for the periods presented:



1Q24

2Q24

3Q24

YTD24 CapEx ($MM):













E&P $





257.7

$





312.9

$





328.4

$





899.0 Other -

1.4

0.8

2.2 Total E&P and other CapEx(1) 257.7

314.3

329.2

901.2 Capitalized interest 0.7

1.2

1.8

3.7 Acquisitions -

6.6

7.0

13.6 Total CapEx $





258.4

$





322.1

$





338.0

$





918.5

___________________ (1)

YTD24 includes $20.0MM of capital incurred related to divested non-operated assets that was reimbursed.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity:

The following table presents key balance sheet data and liquidity metrics as of September 30, 2024 (in millions):



September 30, 2024 Revolving credit facility(1) $













1,500.0



Revolver borrowings $















470.0 Senior notes 400.0 Total debt $















870.0



Cash and cash equivalents $















52.1 Letters of credit 30.7 Liquidity 1,051.4

___________________ (1)

$3.0B borrowing base and $1.5B of elected commitments.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets primarily in the Williston Basin. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .



Comparability of Financial Statements

The results reported for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 reflect the consolidated results of Chord, including combined operations with Enerplus beginning on May 31, 2024 and the 2023 acquisition of acreage in the Williston Basin, while the results reported for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 reflect the consolidated results of Chord, including the 2023 acquisition of acreage in the Williston Basin beginning on June 30, 2023 and excluding the impact from the business combination with Enerplus, unless otherwise noted.

Chord Energy Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)



September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023







ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $









52,050

$







317,998 Accounts receivable, net 1,294,597

943,114 Inventory 77,460

72,565 Prepaid expenses 31,703

42,450 Derivative instruments 55,667

37,369 Other current assets 2,061

11,055 Current assets held for sale 38,598

- Total current assets 1,552,136

1,424,551 Property, plant and equipment





Oil and gas properties (successful efforts method) 12,434,669

6,320,243 Other property and equipment 58,082

49,051 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (1,797,305)

(1,054,616) Total property, plant and equipment, net 10,695,446

5,314,678 Derivative instruments 30,987

22,526 Investment in unconsolidated affiliate 116,504

100,172 Long-term inventory 25,861

22,936 Operating right-of-use assets 48,653

21,343 Goodwill 539,793

- Other assets 24,783

19,944 Total assets $





13,034,163

$





6,926,150







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $









68,386

$









34,453 Revenues and production taxes payable 769,540

604,704 Accrued liabilities 738,991

493,381 Accrued interest payable 11,839

2,157 Derivative instruments 3

14,209 Advances from joint interest partners 2,434

2,381 Current operating lease liabilities 40,138

13,258 Other current liabilities 27,704

916 Current liabilities held for sale 2,745

- Total current liabilities 1,661,780

1,165,459 Long-term debt 867,173

395,902 Deferred tax liabilities 1,421,403

95,322 Asset retirement obligations 279,892

155,040 Derivative instruments 45

717 Operating lease liabilities 21,065

18,667 Other liabilities 5,891

18,419 Total liabilities 4,257,249

1,849,526 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value: 240,000,000 shares authorized, 66,772,383 shares

issued and 61,479,508 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024; and 120,000,000

shares authorized, 45,032,537 shares issued and 41,249,658 shares outstanding at

December 31, 2023 671

456 Treasury stock, at cost: 5,292,875 shares at September 30, 2024 and 3,782,879 shares

at December 31, 2023 (732,263)

(493,289) Additional paid-in capital 7,329,177

3,608,819 Retained earnings 2,179,329

1,960,638 Total stockholders' equity 8,776,914

5,076,624 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $





13,034,163

$





6,926,150

Chord Energy Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















Revenues













Oil, NGL and gas revenues $



1,121,012

$



840,625

$



2,771,841

$



2,302,251 Purchased oil and gas sales 329,455

282,743

1,024,567

629,705 Total revenues 1,450,467

1,123,368

3,796,408

2,931,956 Operating expenses













Lease operating expenses 247,055

177,115

582,908

489,077 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses 77,353

52,294

194,467

132,706 Purchased oil and gas expenses 329,622

281,615

1,021,739

627,433 Production taxes 100,973

72,485

244,410

191,490 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 360,214

160,293

757,036

431,131 General and administrative expenses 52,115

26,117

159,904

100,775 Exploration and impairment 7,269

1,611

14,908

33,257 Total operating expenses 1,174,601

771,530

2,975,372

2,005,869 Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net (2,973)

899

13,814

3,739 Operating income 272,893

352,737

834,850

929,826 Other income (expense)













Net gain (loss) on derivative instruments 52,721

(85,205)

29,753

11,247 Net gain from investment in unconsolidated affiliate 1,089

13,512

23,246

21,421 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (19,146)

(7,923)

(38,946)

(22,286) Other income (expense) (2,657)

1,651

4,253

9,137 Total other income (expense), net 32,007

(77,965)

18,306

19,519 Income before income taxes 304,900

274,772

853,156

949,345 Income tax expense (79,584)

(65,696)

(215,126)

(227,199) Net income $



225,316

$



209,076

$



638,030

$



722,146 Earnings per share:













Basic $







3.63

$







5.01

$







12.61

$







17.28 Diluted $







3.59

$







4.77

$







12.34

$







16.54 Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 61,802

41,563

50,388

41,670 Diluted 62,629

43,662

51,507

43,527

Chord Energy Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In

thousands)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023







Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $



638,030

$



722,146 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization 757,036

431,131 Gain on sale of assets (13,814)

(3,739) Impairment 9,838

28,964 Deferred income taxes 146,882

176,678 Net gain on derivative instruments (29,753)

(11,247) Net gain from investment in unconsolidated affiliate (23,246)

(21,421) Equity-based compensation expenses 16,053

37,260 Deferred financing costs amortization and other 6,407

1,072 Working capital and other changes:





Change in accounts receivable, net (19,112)

(258,175) Change in inventory (6,937)

(4,945) Change in prepaid expenses 8,090

430 Change in accounts payable, interest payable and accrued liabilities 70,538

135,880 Change in other assets and liabilities, net (29,240)

42,483 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,530,772

1,276,517 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (877,381)

(642,584) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (652,672)

(361,609) Proceeds from divestitures 21,788

46,002 Derivative settlements (17,760)

(203,238) Proceeds from sale of investment in unconsolidated affiliate -

40,612 Contingent consideration received 25,000

- Distributions from investment in unconsolidated affiliate 6,914

8,499 Net cash used in investing activities (1,494,111)

(1,112,318) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 2,250,000

135,000 Principal payments on revolving credit facilities (1,780,000)

(135,000) Cash paid to settle Enerplus senior notes (63,000)

- Deferred financing costs (3,313)

- Repurchases of common stock (239,804)

(157,122) Tax withholding on vesting of equity-based awards (57,979)

(13,823) Chord dividends paid (437,725)

(394,652) Payments on finance lease liabilities (1,242)

(1,398) Proceeds from warrants exercised 30,454

74,611 Net cash used in financing activities (302,609)

(492,384) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (265,948)

(328,185) Cash and cash equivalents:





Beginning of period 317,998

593,151 End of period $





52,050

$



264,966







Supplemental non-cash transactions(1):





Change in accrued capital expenditures $





42,306

$





77,091 Change in asset retirement obligations 3,869

1,057 Dividends payable 20,572

36,044

___________________

(1)

Amounts exclude non-cash consideration transferred and balances acquired on May 31, 2024 in respect of the arrangement with Enerplus.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following are non-GAAP financial measures not prepared in accordance with GAAP that are used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company believes that the foregoing are useful supplemental measures that provide an indication of the results generated by the Company's principal business activities. However, these measures are not recognized by GAAP and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Therefore, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other issuers. From time to time, the Company provides forward-looking forecasts of these measures; however, the Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures because management cannot reliably quantify certain of the necessary components of such forward-looking GAAP measures. The reconciling items in future periods could be significant. To see how the Company reconciles its historical presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please visit the Investors-Documents & Disclosures-Non-GAAP Reconciliation page on the Company's website at .



Cash GPT

The Company defines Cash GPT as total GPT expenses less non-cash valuation charges on pipeline imbalances and non-cash mark-to-market adjustments on transportation contracts accounted for as derivative instruments. Cash GPT is not a measure of GPT expenses as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash GPT provides useful additional information to investors and analysts to assess the cash costs incurred to market and transport the Company's commodities from the wellhead to delivery points for sale without regard to the change in value of its pipeline imbalances, which vary monthly based on commodity prices, and without regard to the non-cash mark-to-market adjustments on transportation contracts classified as derivative instruments.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of GPT expenses to the non-GAAP financial measure of Cash GPT for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

















(In thousands) GPT $





77,353

$





52,294

$



194,467

$



132,706 Pipeline imbalances (2,114)

234

(2,796)

(7,902) Gain (loss) on derivative transportation contracts(1) -

(1,432)

(5,877)

16,847 Cash GPT $





75,239

$





51,096

$



185,794

$



141,651

___________________ (1) The Company had buy/sell transportation contracts that qualified as derivatives. The changes in the fair value of these contracts was recorded to GPT expense. As of June 30, 2024, the term of all remaining contracts expired.

Cash G&A

The Company defines Cash G&A as total G&A expenses less G&A expenses directly attributable to certain merger and acquisition activity, non-cash equity-based compensation expenses and other non-cash charges. Cash G&A is not a measure of G&A expenses as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash G&A provides useful additional information to investors and analysts to assess the Company's operating costs in comparison to peers without regard to the aforementioned charges, which can vary substantially from company to company.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of G&A expenses to the non-GAAP financial measure of Cash G&A for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

















(In thousands) General and administrative expenses $





52,115

$





26,117

$



159,904

$



100,775 Merger costs(1) (17,503)

-

(80,297)

(9,701) Equity-based compensation expenses (5,918)

(10,082)

(16,053)

(37,260) Other non-cash adjustments (829)

(2,292)

633

(4,165) Cash G&A $





27,865

$





13,743

$





64,187

$





49,649

___________________ (1) Includes costs directly attributable to the arrangement with Enerplus for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024

and the costs directly attributable to the merger of equals with Whiting Petroleum Corporation ("Whiting") for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Cash Interest

The Company defines Cash Interest as interest expense plus capitalized interest less amortization and write-offs of deferred financing costs. Cash Interest is not a measure of interest expense as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash Interest provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the interest charges incurred on the Company's debt to finance its operating activities and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of interest expense to the non-GAAP financial measure of Cash Interest for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

















(In thousands) Interest expense $





19,146

$







7,923

$





38,946

$





22,286 Capitalized interest 1,839

857

3,707

3,601 Amortization of deferred financing costs (1,140)

(1,224)

(3,398)

(3,633) Cash Interest $





19,845

$







7,556

$





39,255

$





22,254

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization ("DD&A"), merger costs, exploration expenses, impairment expenses and other similar non-cash or non-recurring charges. The Company defines Adjusted Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less Cash Interest and E&P and other capital expenditures (excluding capitalized interest and acquisition capital).

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are not measures of net income or cash flows from operating activities as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the Company's results of operations, financial performance, ability to generate cash from its business operations without regard to its financing methods or capital structure and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants.

The following table presents reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures of net income and net cash provided by operating activities to the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(In thousands) Net income $



225,316

$



209,076

$



638,030

$



722,146 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 19,146

7,923

38,946

22,286 Income tax expense 79,584

65,696

215,126

227,199 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 360,214

160,293

757,036

431,131 Merger costs(1) 17,503

-

80,297

9,701 Exploration and impairment expenses 7,269

1,611

14,908

33,257 (Gain) loss on sale of assets 2,973

(899)

(13,814)

(3,739) Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments (52,721)

85,205

(29,753)

(11,247) Realized gain (loss) on commodity price derivative contracts 953

(63,131)

(4,305)

(206,229) Net gain from investment in unconsolidated affiliate (1,089)

(13,512)

(23,246)

(21,421) Distributions from investment in unconsolidated affiliate 2,323

2,515

6,914

8,499 Equity-based compensation expenses 5,918

10,082

16,053

37,260 Other non-cash adjustments 7,118

4,246

11,018

(1,813) Adjusted EBITDA 674,507

469,105

1,707,210

1,247,030 Cash Interest (19,845)

(7,556)

(39,255)

(22,254) E&P and other capital expenditures (329,187)

(254,183)

(901,245)

(713,491) Cash taxes paid (13,000)

-

(38,500)

- Adjusted Free Cash Flow $



312,475

$



207,366

$



728,210

$



511,285















Net cash provided by operating activities $



663,198

$



399,470

$



1,530,772

$



1,276,517 Changes in working capital (41,416)

86,704

(23,339)

84,328 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 19,146

7,923

38,946

22,286 Current income tax expense 3,401

34,874

68,243

50,521 Merger costs(1) 17,503

-

80,297

9,701 Exploration expenses 1,345

1,611

5,071

4,292 Realized gain (loss) on commodity price derivative contracts 953

(63,131)

(4,305)

(206,229) Distributions from investment in unconsolidated affiliate 2,323

2,515

6,914

8,499 Deferred financing costs amortization and other 936

(5,107)

(6,407)

(1,072) Other non-cash adjustments 7,118

4,246

11,018

(1,813) Adjusted EBITDA 674,507

469,105

1,707,210

1,247,030 Cash Interest (19,845)

(7,556)

(39,255)

(22,254) E&P and other capital expenditures(2) (329,187)

(254,183)

(901,245)

(713,491) Cash taxes paid (13,000)

-

(38,500)

- Adjusted Free Cash Flow $



312,475

$



207,366

$



728,210

$



511,285

___________________ (1) Includes costs directly attributable to the arrangement with Enerplus for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024

and the costs directly attributable to the merger of equals with Whiting for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. (2) The nine months ended September 30, 2024 includes approximately $20.0MM of capital incurred related to divested non-operated assets that was reimbursed.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share



Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines Adjusted Net Income as net income after adjusting for (1)

the impact of certain non-cash items, including non-cash changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, non-cash changes in the fair value of the Company's investment in an unconsolidated affiliate, impairment and other similar non-cash charges, (2) merger costs and (3) the impact of taxes based on the Company's effective tax rate applicable to those adjusting items in the same period. Adjusted Net Income is not a measure of net income as determined by GAAP.

The Company calculates earnings per share under the two-class method in accordance with GAAP. The two-class method is an earnings allocation formula that computes earnings per share for each class of common stock and participating security according to dividends declared (or accumulated) and participation rights in undistributed earnings. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is calculated as (i) Adjusted Net Income (ii) less distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities (iii) divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the periods presented.

The following table presents reconciliations of the GAAP financial measure of net income to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Net Income and the GAAP financial measure of diluted earnings per share to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(In thousands, except per share data) Net income $

225,316

$

209,076

$

638,030

$

722,146 Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments (52,721)

85,205

(29,753)

(11,247) Realized gain (loss) on commodity price derivative contracts 953

(63,131)

(4,305)

(206,229) Net gain from investment in unconsolidated affiliate (1,089)

(13,512)

(23,246)

(21,421) Distributions from investment in unconsolidated affiliate 2,323

2,515

6,914

8,499 Impairment 5,919

-

9,838

28,964 Merger costs(1) 17,503

-

80,297

9,701 (Gain) loss on sale of assets 2,973

(899)

(13,814)

(3,739) Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,140

1,224

3,398

3,633 Other non-cash adjustments 7,118

4,246

11,018

(1,813) Tax impact(2) 4,145

(3,742)

(9,802)

46,270 Adjusted net income 213,580

220,982

668,575

574,764 Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities (734)

(817)

(2,681)

(1,674) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $

212,846

$

220,165

$

665,894

$

573,090















Diluted earnings per share $





3.60

$





4.79

$



12.39

$



16.59 Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments (0.84)

1.95

(0.58)

(0.26) Realized gain (loss) on commodity price derivative contracts 0.02

(1.45)

(0.08)

(4.74) Net gain from investment in unconsolidated affiliate (0.02)

(0.31)

(0.45)

(0.49) Distributions from investment in unconsolidated affiliate 0.04

0.06

0.13

0.20 Impairment 0.09

-

0.19

0.67 Merger costs(1) 0.28

-

1.56

0.22 (Gain) loss on sale of assets 0.05

(0.02)

(0.27)

(0.09) Amortization of deferred financing costs 0.02

0.03

0.07

0.08 Other non-cash adjustments 0.11

0.10

0.21

(0.04) Tax impact(2) 0.06

(0.09)

(0.19)

1.06 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share 3.41

5.06

12.98

13.20 Less: Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities (0.01)

(0.02)

(0.05)

(0.04) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $





3.40

$





5.04

$



12.93

$



13.16















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 62,629

43,662

51,507

43,527















Effective tax rate applicable to adjustment items(2) 26.1

%

23.9

%

25.2

%

23.9

%

_____________________ (1) Includes costs directly attributable to the arrangement with Enerplus for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024

and the costs directly attributable to the merger of equals with Whiting for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. (2) The tax impact is computed utilizing the Company's effective tax rate applicable to the adjustments for certain non-cash and non-recurring items.

