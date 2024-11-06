Talos Energy To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results On November 11, 2024 And Host Earnings Conference Call On November 12, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO ) announces the date for the release and call of its third quarter 2024 results, and participation at upcoming investor conferences.

Third Quarter 2024 Results and Conference Call

Talos intends to release third quarter 2024 results for the period ended September 30, 2024, on Monday, November 11, 2024, after the U.S. closes. In addition to this release, Talos will host a conference call, broadcast live over the internet, on Tuesday, November 12, 2024,

at 8:30 AM Eastern Time (7:30 AM Central Time).

Listeners can access the conference call through a webcast link on the Company's website at: . Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 836-8184 (North American toll-free) or (646) 357-8785 (international). Please dial in approximately 15 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin and ask to be joined into the Talos Energy call. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the conclusion of the conference until November 19, 2024 and can be accessed by dialing (888) 660-6345 and using access code 05203#.

Upcoming Conference Participation

Talos representatives will participate at the following investor conferences in November of 2024.



BofA Global Energy Conference in Houston, Texas, November 12, 2024.

Stephens Investment Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, November 21, 2024.

ABOUT TALOS ENERGY

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO ) is a technically driven, innovative, independent energy company focused on maximizing long-term value through its Upstream Exploration & Production business in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. We leverage decades of technical and offshore operational expertise to acquire, explore, and produce assets in key geological trends while maintaining a focus on safe and efficient operations, environmental responsibility, and community impact. For more information, visit .

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS

Clay Jeansonne

[email protected]

SOURCE Talos Energy

