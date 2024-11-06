Inventhelp Inventor Develops Replacement Gasket For A Natural Gas Engine (DAL-568)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an mechanic and I needed a better gasket for natural engines," said an inventor," said an inventor, from Mansfield, Texas, "so I invented the GASKET. My design allows one mechanic to replace the gasket in a simple, efficient, and stress-free manner."

The patent-granted invention provides an improved gasket replacement for engines. In doing so, it eliminates the struggle associated with replacing a gasket on a natural gas engine. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it eliminates the need for help. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for natural gas engine mechanics in oilfields, transportation, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DAL-568, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

